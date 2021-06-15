BPS shouldn’t permanently eliminate entrance exam

In contrast, other criteria, such as grades or recommendations are too subjective and potentially disadvantaging to underrepresented students. Furthermore, these measures often benefit only students who are affluent, well-connected, and/or attend private schools. Grades alone would not suffice, as they can be manipulated; what’s more, studies have shown that racial bias often translates into lower grades, particularly for Black boys.

A well-designed, curriculum-aligned admission exam offers an objective measure of a student’s elementary and middle school preparation. Test scores cannot be easily manipulated or subjectively evaluated, as grades or teacher recommendations might be. In short, an assessment offers a level playing field.

Few people would argue that we must strive to achieve equal opportunity and greater racial diversity in enrollment in Boston’s three exam schools, particularly at Boston Latin School. But permanently eliminating the entrance exam — a key indicator of a candidate’s preparedness and qualification — should not be on the table. Here’s why.

The previous exam, the ISEE, favored students who were in private schools or could afford test prep. In its stead, I hope Boston Public Schools will consider using the MAP Growth Test — which Superintendent Brenda Cassellius identified as free from bias and aligned with the BPS curriculum — as one of the exam school admission criteria. An assessment ensures that students are prepared for an exam school education. In addition, the assessment will help BPS compare applicants coming from myriad charter, parochial, private, and public schools across the city.

Proponents of doing away with an entrance exam point to the student demographics at Boston Latin School; others want to eliminate the exam schools altogether. I find this problematic. The three exam schools — Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science — are among the top-performing schools in the city, state, and nation. Taken collectively, these three schools reflect the demographics of our city. Instead of dismantling the exam schools, the School Committee should take this opportunity to build upon what’s working well in Boston’s schools.

That means BPS shouldn’t be let off the hook from meeting performance criteria for all students by eliminating a measure of success and efficacy. The challenge and goal is to ensure that all students hoping to enter the exam schools, or pursuing other secondary schools, are well-prepared by the district starting in K1 and continuing through their elementary school years. That’s a matter of fundamental equity that the current debate ignores.

At first glance, a lottery seems like an possible answer to make things more equitable. It would ensure the exam school student body more closely resembles the BPS population. However, could it decrease the likelihood that an exceptional student from an underrepresented group would be admitted to an exam school? A lottery would be a disservice to our talented students of all backgrounds.

My point of view is neither academic nor shaped by idealism. I speak from experience. I graduated from Boston Latin School in 1986, and my two sons are currently enrolled there. I grew up in the South End, the daughter of Black Cuban immigrants who fled the country after the revolution. They had no idea how to navigate the education system in their new home, but they stressed the importance of education. I tested into Boston Public Schools’ advanced work program and started the accelerated curriculum in grade four at the Josiah Quincy School. The students in this program came from different neighborhoods and represented all economic strata and ethnic origins. I had classmates from Beacon Hill as well as from Roxbury, classmates whose parents were influential community leaders and others whose families were on public assistance. We all aspired to the exam schools.

In 1980, I — along with most of the students in my advanced work class — earned a seat at Boston Latin. I pursued excellence and persevered for six years. I found joy in competing in speech tournaments and studying language — Latin, French, and ancient Greek. Following graduation, I attended Harvard. While this path was accelerated by the exam schools, it began with an excellent BPS elementary school education, which all Boston’s children deserve.

As a child of immigrants, I’m familiar with the challenges of finding one’s way in a new country, and the issues of equity and racial representation are important to me on a personal level. That said, I believe it’s critical that the superintendent and the school committee maintain an objective measure for identifying talented students while also improving access for underserved students.

The city’s exam schools have launched thousands of Black and Latinx graduates into successful careers in every realm of professional endeavor by inspiring pursuit of excellence through a rigorous, robust curriculum. I’m one of these alumni, and I know that my sons will be one day, too. Finding ways to increase access for underrepresented students is crucial work but achieving this goal should not mean abandoning the use of an objective assessment; indeed, abandoning such a tool could undermine the efforts of the many people trying to do good work for Boston’s Black and brown students.

I applaud the efforts to increase access to the exam schools, but I caution against what appear to be easy remedies. Instead, let’s join to do the hard work around excellence and equity in BPS starting with the district’s youngest learners.

Magda Hernandez is a writer and editor in Boston.