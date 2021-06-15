The definition of a hero

Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, like most police, did not think twice before putting his own life on the line to help another person, ultimately drowning in his attempt to rescue a swimmer in distress (“Worcester officer ‘The light of our family,’” Metro, June 11). He is a true hero. For those who would “defund the police,” ask yourself if a social worker, or any of us, would ― or could —have done the same.

For every well-publicized bad cop, there are hundreds of police officers like Familia who serve their communities every day, mostly without recognition.

Barry Needalman