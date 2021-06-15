Dismay over new Alzheimer’s drug

I am dismayed by Monday’s article about the FDA’s recent approval of the Alzheimer’s drug Adulhelm (“New Alzheimer’s drug presents challenge to families,” Page A1, June 14). Aricept and Namenda seem to have similar effects as Aduhelm is purported to have. This effect is potentially a slowing of the disease process. Why then, do we need another costly medication that may do the same thing?

The new medication apparently attacks beta-amyloid. However, not all scientists are in agreement that the beta-amyloid is a contributing factor in the disease process. In fact, scientists have pointed out the beneficial role of beta-amyloid proteins. Perhaps it is time to look more closely at