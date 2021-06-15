They’re not fans of Amazon — or Jeff Bezos

In his Monday column, Alex Beam disputes the idea that Amazon is the “Death Star of corporate America” (Opinion, June 14). He cites a few well-known stories of Amazon’s abuse of its employees, and then counters with evidence of great satisfaction on the part of . . . Amazon’s shareholders and customers.

Beam has only proved the obvious fact that Americans value profit and convenience above the well-being of those who make such things possible. Most of us can exist just fine without depending on Amazon. Try it. It will put less money in the pockets of shareholders like Beam, but you will support local businesses and get to know your neighbors.