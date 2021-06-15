They’re not fans of Amazon — or Jeff Bezos

In his Monday column, Alex Beam disputes the idea that Amazon is the “Death Star of corporate America” (Opinion, June 14). He cites a few well-known stories of Amazon’s abuse of its employees, and then counters with evidence of great satisfaction on the part of . . . Amazon’s shareholders and customers.
Beam has only proved the obvious fact that Americans value profit and convenience above the well-being of those who make such things possible. Most of us can exist just fine without depending on Amazon. Try it. It will put less money in the pockets of shareholders like Beam, but you will support local businesses and get to know your neighbors.
Alex Beam suggests that the recent vote against unionizing in Bessemer, Ala., is evidence that the company is not so bad to work for. But it should be noted that (1) Amazon engaged in an aggressive and expensive anti-union campaign involving threats of closure; (2) Amazon’s pay rate seems good only in comparison with the prevailing wages in the area, which are abysmal, as it is for many Americans everywhere; and (3) With an income of $152,000 per minute, Jeff Bezos could afford to allow his employees to unionize . . . and give ’em time to pee in dignity.
So at this point some as yet anonymous person is paying Jeff Bezos $28 million to ride shotgun into space with him (“Bid for space flight with Bezos: $28m,” Nation, June 13). Notwithstanding the report that the money is being donated to “Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, an educational effort to promote science and tech among young people,” break out your calculators: How many elementary school teacher salaries would $28 million cover? Firefighters? Free school lunches? Day care for working mothers? I think we all should submit a list to Jeff with our next Amazon order.
The big takeaway from shareholder Alex Beam’s defense of Amazon is contained in the last sentence: “It’s not my favorite company, but I suspect it is not the dark, Satanic mill of common portrayal.” Faint praise indeed.
