Cristiano Ronaldo strikes twice, sets Euro goal record as Portugal beat Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting day came in front of the first packed crowd of this year’s European Championship. The Portugal great set the record for most career goals at the tournament in the 87th minute from the penalty spot and then added another in injury time to give the defending champions a 3-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday. The Juventus forward was playing in his fifth European Championship, dating back to Euro 2004. He entered this year’s edition even with Michel Platini at nine goals, but that only lasted 87 minutes. The 36-year-old Ronaldo also became the only player to score at five consecutive European Championships. Ronaldo scored his first goal after Rafa Silva was fouled by Willi Orban in the area and the referee whistled for a penalty. Ronaldo, who had missed an easy chance near the end of the first half, shot to the right of goal and got his record. The second came when he combined with Silva in front of goal and then skipped around Hungary keeper Peter Gulacsi before rolling the ball into an empty net with his left foot. He is also now only three behind former Iran striker Ali Daei’s men’s record of 109 international goals.

Own goal lifts France past Germany, 1-0

Mats Hummels scored an own-goal and France beat Germany 1-0 Tuesday at the European Championship. The experienced defender was attempting to stop Lucas Hernández’s cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappé when he diverted the ball into his own net in the 20th minute. Both teams had chances to score. Ilkay Gundogan wasted Germany’s best opportunity of the first half when he couldn’t direct his shot on target. France twice put the ball in the net in the second half but both were called back for offside. Mbappé sent a curling shot inside the far post midway through the half and then set up Karim Benzema for another late in the match. Germany had never previously lost an opening game in the group stage at the European Championship.