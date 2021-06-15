EMass girls’ softball: Latin Academy’s Alanis Toledano headlines Players of the Week

Brigid Anderson, Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon — Playing the role of the underdog, the junior slugger propelled the co-op team past fifth-ranked No. 5 Bishop Feehan, blasting three home runs in a Catholic Central Cup quarterfinal.

Jess Brill, Natick — In a 5-4 win over Needham in the Bay State Conference Tournament semifinals, the junior was 3 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases, and two runs scored in the win.

Alanis Toledano, Latin Academy — The sophomore shortstop was a combined 7 for 7 with seven RBIs in a nonleague doubleheader sweep against Masconomet. In a 4-3 win in Game 2, she smacked the go-ahead homer and struck out seven. In Monday’s Boston City League championship, she was 2 for 3, including a home run and drove in three runs in the Dragons’ 13-1 win over East Boston.