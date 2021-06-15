French Open triumph may signal that Novak Djokovic is the best of them all, and other thoughts

The French Open wrapped up in Paris amid a global sports calendar that includes (among many other things) NBA and NHL playoffs here in the US and the Euro soccer tournament abroad, but what Djokovic did across the final 48 hours at Roland Garros should be remembered.

▪ Another jam-packed weekend of sports guarantees that something great gets overlooked. Let’s take a moment to make sure it isn’t Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's French Open win may have vaulted him into the upper echelon of all time. Julian Finney/Getty

From a stirring, mesmerizing win over longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the semifinals to a gutty five-set comeback win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final, Djokovic was utterly compelling in notching his 19th career Grand Slam title.

Advertisement

Even with a small COVID-restricted crowd (one that was wisely allowed to stay past an 11 p.m. curfew for the conclusion of the semifinal), the electricity of the on-court action thrummed through the television screen, right up until Djokovic handed his winning racket to a young fan who’d been cheering him on throughout. The boy’s reaction said it all.

“The atmosphere was amazing against Rafa and today against Stefanos,” Djokovic said. “I will definitely remember these last 48 hours for the rest of my life.’'

Yet another sublime performance from the 34-year-old Serb reminds us again what a golden age of tennis this is. With full gratitude to the first two-thirds of the Big Three — Roger Federer and Nadal, tied all-time with 20 major titles apiece — it is the somewhat later inclusion of Djokovic that might well go down as crowning the greatest of them all.

First, some statistics:

With his second French title, Djokovic is one of only three men and the only one in the modern era (Rod Laver and Roy Emerson are the others) to win each major at least twice.

Advertisement

The semifinal marked only Nadal’s third-ever loss at Roland Garros (his second to Djokovic) in 108 career matches on the red clay.

Djokovic is the first man in the professional era to come back twice in a major tournament from two sets down (in the final against Tsitsipas and in the fourth round against 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic’s career major record in five-setters is now 35-10, most ever.

As the reigning Australian and French Open winner, he is halfway to a rare calendar Grand Slam, a feat accomplished only by Laver (1962, 1969) and Don Budge (1938). Next up is Wimbledon, where he is the defending champion.

And then, some explanation. Not from me; I have no idea how Djokovic does it, rallying over and over again, channeling a tenacity that is so rare yet so necessary to be as good as he is.

He is never out of a match because he is never out of a point. When Nadal jumped out to a first-set lead and gave plenty of indication he would cruise to a stunning 14th career French Open title, Djokovic fought back. When the younger, fresher (fitter?) Tsitsipas jumped out to a commanding two-set lead, Djokovic took a bathroom break and returned a new player. He did not face a break point across the final three sets.

This is how he explained it: “There’s always two voices inside. There is one telling you that you can’t do it, that it’s done, it’s finished. That voice was pretty strong after that second set. So I felt that that was a time for me to actually vocalize the other voice and try to suppress the first one that was saying I can’t make it. I told myself I can do it. Encouraged myself. I strongly started to repeat that inside of my mind, tried to live it with my entire being.”

Advertisement

What a stunning look inside his competitive brain. One that believed, as Tsitsipas ruefully put it, “Two sets doesn’t really mean anything.”

For decades now, the number 3 has meant everything in tennis, a direct line from Federer’s grace and beauty to Nadal’s creativity and artfulness, to Djokovic’s intensity and drive. In the end, Djokovic might be the best of all.

Barbora Krejcikova, who entered the tournament unseeded, celebrates her victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Saturday. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

▪ Another great story in Paris was written by women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova, the unseeded 25-year-old Czech who was so poignant in remembering her late coach and former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna after her 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

In revealing that Novotna’s final conversation included a plea for Krejcikova to have fun and go win a Slam, the student proved how well she listened, going back out and winning the French Open doubles title with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova. She’s the first woman to win both trophies since Mary Pierce in 2000.

Novotna, so compelling in finally winning Wimbledon in 1998, died at age 49 n 2017 from ovarian cancer. She spent much of her final years coaching Krejcikova, who at 18 famously arrived unannounced at Novotna’s home looking for help with her game.

Advertisement

▪ This French Open will be remembered most for Naomi Osaka’s stunning withdrawal, which came after the first round amid the controversy over her decision not to do media interviews. Full kudos here to Osaka for prioritizing her mental health and for sparking a deeper discussion that should be held at the highest levels of sports.

Though it surely seems she could have handled the communication of her needs in a better way, I still think it was wrong for the four majors to band together and go nuclear, threatening Osaka with possible disqualification from future tournaments.

Never mind how ridiculous it was to make that announcement without taking questions from reporters — the very infraction Osaka was fined for. But to hear French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton conclude the tournament by insisting, “We did it the right way,” tells me this conversation is far from over.

▪ It was strange to see lions Serena Williams (loss in the fourth round) and Federer (withdrew after reaching the Round of 16 to rest his surgically repaired knees for Wimbledon) depart the French on the same day, but still positive to see some results from the two 39-year-old all-time greats.

And on an exciting note for the future, what a run by 17-year-old Coco Gauff, who reached the quarterfinals.

Advertisement





Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.