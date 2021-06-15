fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox at Braves | 7:20 p.m. (NESN)

Game 68: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated June 15, 2021, 35 minutes ago
Eduardo Rodriguez has struggled in recent starts and has posted an 8.10 ERA in June.
After salvaging a split with the Blue Jays, the Red Sox head to Atlanta for a pair of games with the Braves, who are in third place in the National League East. Here are the standings.

Monday night’s win over Toronto was the third walk-off win of the season for the Sox, and their second of the series. It marked the 10th time they have had multiple walk-off wins against Toronto in the same season.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Sox tonight.

Lineups

RED SOX (40-27): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.03 ERA)

BRAVES (30-33): TBA

Pitching: LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 1.53 ERA)

Time: 7:20 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Davidson: Arroyo 1-1, Bogaerts 1-1, Chavis 0-1, Dalbec 1-1, Devers 0-2, Martinez 0-1, Verdugo 0-1, Vázquez 0-1.

Braves vs. Rodriguez: Acuña Jr. 1-3, Albies 1-2, Almonte 0-5, Freeman 1-3, Heredia 4-20, Inciarte 0-3, Smith 0-3, Swanson 0-2.

Stat of the day: Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has reached base safely in 22 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Notes: Rodriguez is looking for his first win since May 7 and has an 8.10 ERA in June. His only start against Atlanta came in 2018 when he allowed two runs in 5 ⅔ innings with seven strikeouts … In 24 games beginning May 15, Alex Verdugo is batting .314 with an .896 OPS (27-for-86, 13 runs, 6 doubles, 4 home runs, 12 RBI, and 8 walks) … Davidson is making his fourth start and third since joining the rotation on a full-time basis. Over his last two starts, Davidson has pitched 11⅔ scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and six walks.

