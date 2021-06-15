Game 68: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

After salvaging a split with the Blue Jays, the Red Sox head to Atlanta for a pair of games with the Braves, who are in third place in the National League East. Here are the standings.
Monday night’s win over Toronto was the third walk-off win of the season for the Sox, and their second of the series. It marked the 10th time they have had multiple walk-off wins against Toronto in the same season.
Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Sox tonight.
Lineups
RED SOX (40-27): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.03 ERA)
BRAVES (30-33): TBA
Pitching: LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 1.53 ERA)
Time: 7:20 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Davidson: Arroyo 1-1, Bogaerts 1-1, Chavis 0-1, Dalbec 1-1, Devers 0-2, Martinez 0-1, Verdugo 0-1, Vázquez 0-1.
Braves vs. Rodriguez: Acuña Jr. 1-3, Albies 1-2, Almonte 0-5, Freeman 1-3, Heredia 4-20, Inciarte 0-3, Smith 0-3, Swanson 0-2.
Stat of the day: Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has reached base safely in 22 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.
Notes: Rodriguez is looking for his first win since May 7 and has an 8.10 ERA in June. His only start against Atlanta came in 2018 when he allowed two runs in 5 ⅔ innings with seven strikeouts … In 24 games beginning May 15, Alex Verdugo is batting .314 with an .896 OPS (27-for-86, 13 runs, 6 doubles, 4 home runs, 12 RBI, and 8 walks) … Davidson is making his fourth start and third since joining the rotation on a full-time basis. Over his last two starts, Davidson has pitched 11⅔ scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and six walks.
