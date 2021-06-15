Game 68: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

After salvaging a split with the Blue Jays, the Red Sox head to Atlanta for a pair of games with the Braves, who are in third place in the National League East. Here are the standings.

Monday night’s win over Toronto was the third walk-off win of the season for the Sox, and their second of the series. It marked the 10th time they have had multiple walk-off wins against Toronto in the same season.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Sox tonight.