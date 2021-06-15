‘Hire Kara or Becky!’ Billboard on Mass. Pike calls for Celtics to hire a woman as head coach

The billboard calls attention to Brad Stevens, who stepped down as coach to become president of basketball operations after the Celtics bowed out of the first round of the NBA playoffs on June 1.

As the Celtics continue their search for a new coach, a nutrition company decided to put a billboard up along the Mass. Pike suggesting that the team hire Kara Lawson or Becky Hammon as the next coach.

Both Hammon and Lawson are strong candidates. Hammon has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, and served as the head coach for the team in the Las Vegas Summer League in 2015, 2016, and 2019. She played 16 years in the WNBA before retiring in 2014.

Lawson played 13 seasons in the WNBA before serving as the primary television analyst for the Washington Wizards while also calling games on ESPN radio. She was hired by the Celtics as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season, becoming the first woman to ever coach for the Celtics.

She agreed to become the head women’s basketball coach at Duke University last July.

“We wanted to highlight two outstanding candidates and a moment in history in which both are supremely qualified based on the context of their basketball resume,” said Jarrod Jordan, the chief marketing officer for Iovate Health Sciences Inc., the parent company of Six Star Pro Nutrition, which purchased the billboard. “Boston’s basketball franchise made history in 1966 by making Bill Russell the first African American head coach in a major North American men’s sports league. Six Star would love to see yet another groundbreaking hire in 2021.

A source told the Globe Monday that the search for Stevens’s replacement could take weeks. A list of candidates has not been finalized, and some prospective coaches are still in the playoffs. Follow along with the search here.

