Justice Ciampa carries No. 1 Xaverian to Catholic Conference championship with two-out homer in the seventh

But when the senior from Foxborough rounded first and watched the ball creep over the 15-foot high fence, he threw his right hand up to the sky.

WESTWOOD — Justice Ciampa sprinted down the first base line, thinking his fly ball to right field would result in a double.

After rounding the bases, Ciampa jumped onto home plate and was mobbed by his frenzied teammates.

“I hit it and I thought it was a double but it just kept carrying,” said Ciampa, who finished 3 for 3 with two RBIS from the eight-hole in the lineup. “I saw the [right fielder] kept running and I was planning on a double and then it just disappeared. It was a dream come true for me and when it comes to reality it’s immaculate. It’s crazy.”

Tuesday’s classic was a continuation from Monday’s game, which was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to rain with BC High ahead 2-0.

Right before the game was called, Xaverian’s Cam Grindle roped a double off the wall in center. He started Tuesday’s game on second and scored two pitches later when Ciampa lined a double into the right-center gap off BC High righthander Josh Sunderland.

Henry Fleckner plated Ciampa later in the frame with an RBI groundout to second, for a 2-2 game.

“I told my players after the suspension yesterday that we had five more chances to hit,” said Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert. “Those runs were huge and the BC High relief corps did a good job keeping us off balance, but we did enough.”

From there, Sunderland and Grindle, a sophomore righthander, matched zeroes until Ciampa came through in the seventh off newly-inserted reliever Tim Wagner.

BC High coach Norm Walsh said the game came down to Grindle hitting his spots, specifically the outside corner, better than his pitchers.

“We had a lot of momentum yesterday and that just stopped,” said Walsh. “That was a factor but the biggest thing for us is we didn’t execute pitches and we didn’t show enough discipline at the plate against Grindle.”

Xaverian appears to be the top seed in the Division 1 South tournament; No. 13 BC High (8-7) will present a tough draw for a higher seed. The Eagles had won four straight before Tuesday’s setback.