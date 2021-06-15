MIAA football committee sets the minimum for postseason play: three wins

Each division still would qualify 16 teams, with the next highest-rated eligible team(s) below No. 16 selected until a 16-team bracket is filled. The tournament management committee still needs to approve the change before it becomes official.

The new football format already draws the line at 16 teams per division, to allow the entire postseason to fit into the MIAA calendar. Then during a virtual meeting Tuesday, the MIAA football committee voted 7-6-2 to approve a proposal requiring a minimum of three wins for a team to qualify for the statewide tournament.

With the MIAA statewide tournament format set to begin in fall 2021, it was a given that football would present challenges that don’t exist in other sports.

Under guidelines for the statewide tournament, teams in all other sports are ranked by a new MIAA power rating system and qualify for the tournament if they are above a predetermined cutoff number, regardless of record.

Milton coach Steve Dembowski told the committee there was concern among coaches that, because of the unique football setup, teams with 0-1 wins could fall in the top 16 of a division while other teams with .500 or better records would be left out.

In a sample of the 2019 season — which had a seven-game regular season in Eastern Mass. rather than eight games beginning in 2021 — there were 10 teams that would have qualified at 2-5 or worse, including Saugus at 1-6 (No. 7 seed) and Gloucester at 0-7 (No. 11) in Division 5. Winthrop (Div. 6) and Hamilton-Wenham (Div. 7) would have been 2 seeds with 2-5 records.

Dembowski and St. John’s Prep assistant principal Jim O’Leary said the nature of league schedules with only eight games created the potential for such outliers.

“I don’t think any of us want an 0-7 team or a 1-6 team in the tournament,” Dembowski said.

O’Leary added that “it gets exacerbated” with football not being able to qualify all teams with .500 or better records.

In the actual 2019 tournaments, using the previous MIAA football rating formula, 14 of the 128 teams in Eastern Mass. qualified with two wins, and two more with just one win. None of the 40 teams in Central or Western Mass. were below .500. However, under the new statewide format there only will be 128 qualifying teams statewide — a decrease of 40 teams from 2019.

Some committee members were hesitant to make a late change, or preferred to see how the 2021 season played out before making any adjustments.

O’Leary, who also is TMC chair, told the football committee that 59 programs appealed their initial alignment for the statewide tournament, with 44 granted. The remaining 15 can appeal through a second step in the process, and O’Leary said the hope is to have the fall 2021 alignments completed and made public by the end of June.

▪ Northeast AD Don Heres presented a proposal to expand the state vocational playoffs to two divisions of eight teams, with the first two rounds played during Weeks 10-11. (Any team still in the MIAA tournament after Week 9 is ineligible for the vocational tournament.) Because of previously approved language that only the scheduling committee could arrange non-playoff matchups, the football committee voted 14-0-1 that the non-playoff scheduling committees would give consideration to vocational schools to align with other vocational opponents.

“As vocational schools, we’re extremely worried about a massive decline of tournament opportunities for our students,” said Greater New Bedford AD Ryan Methia, president of the Mass. Vocational Athletic Directors Association. Methia said there was concern about the number of potential appeals denials among vocational schools. “That’s the sole reason behind the expansion of our tournament.”

▪ Franklin Tech AD/coach Joe Gamache questioned the recently approved MIAA rule change that requires each team to have medical coverage, the impact it will have on budgets, and what would happen if schools aren’t able to accommodate.

“There are a lot of small schools [in Western Mass.] that don’t even have a trainer. We’re hiring EMTs . . . it’s not in the budget out here,” Gamache said. “We’re in a different world than the other side of the state.”

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.