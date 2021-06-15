MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances is a move to rebalance a changing game

Police in a literal sense. Umpires have been instructed to search pitchers for foreign substances on their fingers, gloves, caps, and uniforms.

This time baseball acted on its own to address a substance abuse issue of a different kind, announcing a series of new rules on Tuesday to police how pitchers doctor the ball.

ATLANTA — It took a Congressional hearing in 2005 to convince Major League Baseball to finally address its problem with steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs.

The plan is for these checks to be done between innings. MLB would prefer games not be held up while Joe West pats down Gerrit Cole and some cheeky organist plans the theme from “Law & Order.”

Advertisement

This all starts June 21. Any player found to have substances will be ejected and automatically suspended with his team not allowed to replace him on the roster. It will be a team punishment, not just an individual one.

“That’s a hit for an organization,” Sox manager Alex Cora said.

MLB has decided to strictly enforce rule Rule 6.02(c), which prohibits putting anything on the ball outside of rosin.

Even sunscreen, long tacitly approved even by hitters because it helps pitchers keep the ball around the plate, has been banned.

This goes far beyond cracking down on a long-ignored rule. This is about trying to re-balance the competition between hitters and pitchers.

Pitching, once an art, is now a science as decisions about pitch sequencing and defensive alignments are driven by data crunched by the analytics staff.

Once pitch tracking technology advanced to a point where the spin of the ball could be measured, pitchers learned how to improve those numbers by using sticky substances.

The best advice hitting coaches could come up with to counter that was to swing as hard as you can with an uppercut. That way, if you do happen to make contact, it could be a home run.

Advertisement

As of Monday, the average hitter in the majors had a batting average of .238. It was .254 in 2015. Pitchers are averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, an 18-percent increase since 2015.

The fun stuff — triples, stolen bases, great catches, slick double plays — has been steadily replaced by a constant drone of strikeouts, groundouts into a shift, and occasional home runs.

MLB didn’t suddenly come to love Rule 6.02(c). It fears what will happen if changes aren’t made.

Cora hopes the game will benefit.

“Right now it’s loud. Everybody is talking about it,” he said. “Hopefully after a week or two weeks that it’s enforced, we talk only about the game. Forget about sticky stuff or this and that. Just talk about teams and what they’re doing and players and their stories.”

Cora said the information provided by the league was compelling and he believes pitchers will have to adjust significantly.

“You’ll have to actually pitch instead of throw,” he said. “If that’s the case, maybe it’s a better quality of baseball, right? Pitchers are going to throw strikes [and] guys are going to put the ball in play and defenses will have to make plays. We’ll see how it goes.”

Noticeable in the press release about the changes were comments from former Marlins GM Mike Hill and long-time outfielder Raúl Ibañez. Both are now working for MLB with much of their job description centered on improving the game. The same is true for former Red Sox GM and Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

Advertisement

Hill and Epstein met with managers via video on Tuesday to further discuss the issues.

Cora said teams have questions about how and when searches will be conducted. They expect to get clarification on some issues in the coming days.

The Sox met on Tuesday to discuss the new rules and will again later this week. Part of Cora’s message was about his experience being suspended last season.

“I know how embarrassing that is and how tough that is, not only on you as a person but your family, your friends and the people that love you,” he said. “Ten games, a year, two years, three years — it doesn’t matter. Being suspended is hell and you don’t want to go through that.

“I was very open to them and hopefully they understand that.”

The question now is whether this will work.

“We’ve been focused on all this stuff for a while,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “From my perspective it will be interesting to see where it does go.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.