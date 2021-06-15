Nets upgrade James Harden to questionable for Game 5 vs Bucks

Harden plans to go through warmups ahead of the 7:30 p.m. tipoff, having gone through shoot-around Tuesday afternoon without issue.

Harden hasn’t played since the opening minute of Game 1 because of right hamstring tightness. When he returned from the same injury in April, he promptly strained it minutes into his return and missed the next 18 games, so the Nets had initially been cautious with him.

Having previously expected star James Harden to miss a pivotal Game 5 against the Bucks, the Nets twice upgraded Harden’s condition Tuesday, first to doubtful then to questionable as they host Milwaukee with the series tied 2-2.

Brooklyn will still be without Kyrie Irving, who injured his right ankle in Game 4, leaving Kevin Durant as the Nets’ lone remaining healthy star.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George each score 31, Clippers tie series with Jazz

Kawhi Leonard (left) threw down a first-half dunk over Derrick Favors, the highlight of a dominant Clippers win on Monday night. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George know it takes the two of them to make things go right if the Los Angeles Clippers are going to advance beyond the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time. Both responded again on Monday night.

Leonard and George each scored 31 points Monday night to propel the Clippers to a 118-104 victory over the Utah Jazz and even their Western Conference second-round series at two games apiece.

“Myself and Kawhi got full trust in each other,” said George. “It’s opportunities for us to score when we get switches, but then there’s opportunities to allow our teammates to be aggressive and make plays for them when we can attack our mismatches. I think it’s just a healthy mix.”

Leonard and George also became fifth duo since the merger with 30 points each in back-to-back playoff games.

“These guys understand that we need them to be the head of the snake and be super aggressive,” said Marcus Morris Sr., who had 24 points and was 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. “Those guys are our leaders. We go as they go and they understand that. Guys have just been picking up the slack behind them.”

In a game that Los Angeles dominated all night, Leonard provided the highlight with his dunk late in the first half. He got the ball just beyond the 3-point line, drove past Royce O’Neale in the lane and then slammed it over Derrick Favors to give the Clippers a 62-38 lead with 1:24 remaining in the second quarter.

The dunk quickly went viral on social media and even caused Philadelphia star Joel Embiid to pause in the middle of his postgame remarks after the 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.