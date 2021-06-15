No sibling rivalries as trio of sisters power Saugus softball team

The Sachems finished the regular season 9-4 and grabbed the Northeastern Conference South Division title for the first time in 10 years with the battery of Leah and Lily Ventre leading the way. Leah — one of five senior captains — has been Saugus’s ace in the circle and its cleanup hitter.

Leah and Lily Ventre , Kirby and Kyleigh Dalton , and Fallon and Devany Millerick make up six of the Sachems’ 14-player roster at the varsity level, with senior captain Cat Schena also having a younger sister Danica on the junior varsity squad.

With three sets of sisters on the varsity team, this year’s Saugus softball team is very much a family affair.

Advertisement

“She’s been the catalyst,” Saugus coach Steve Almquist said of Leah Ventre. “She’s really stepped up this year. It’s not easy because she came in replacing Caitlyn Wood, who was a perennial all-star at pitcher.”

Ventre started the year off with a bang as she hurled a perfect game in a 12-0 win over Salem in the season opener. Then in the second to last game of the season, the righthander threw five hitless innings in a 12-0 win over Swampscott.

In addition to her pitching prowess, Leah has been a force at the plate. She’s second on the team in batting average (.526) and tied for third in runs scored (17) and RBIs (14).

“She’ll do whatever we need her to do,” Almquist said. “Even as the cleanup hitter, there have been times there’s a couple of runners on ahead of her and we ask her to sacrifice and move the runners along, a complete team player.”

Almquist has coached Leah since she was 10 years old. Before being named head coach at the high school in 2016, he spent 10 years coaching softball and basketball at the youth levels in Saugus.

Advertisement

“I’ve always been his pitcher so it’s been cool to be able to grow up with him and learn all the things that I did from him and become the player that I am today,” said Leah, who will attend Wentworth in the fall. “Other than AAU coaches, he’s been my only coach, which has been cool to see that growth, and on his end, it’s probably been cool to see how we’ve grown into the players we are now.”

Coaching Leah in youth softball was also Almquist’s first introduction to Lily Ventre, who is the starting catcher as an eighth-grader for the Sachems. Almquist could tell right away that Lily was going to be special when she would practice with the age 10-12 major league team as a 7-year-old.

“She was better than a lot of the 12-year-olds we had on our team,” Almquist said.

A little bit of luck helped the Ventres play on the same team for just the second time in their lives. Belmonte Middle School in Saugus closed for good in June 2020, which sent the eighth-graders to the high school, allowing Lily to be eligible for the varsity team.

“It’s been really fun just having her support and knowing she’s my catcher because you always see that pitcher-catcher bond,” Leah said. “I honestly think it’s brought us a lot closer, which is cool because that age difference is a lot.”

Lily said playing on the varsity team with so many upperclassmen was intimidating at first, but she eventually settled in by leaning on her sister.

Advertisement

“It was definitely hard to adjust at the beginning but being with my sister helps,” Lily said. “Just knowing that she’s there for me and if I ever need help with something, she’ll always help me.”

The younger sister is able to return the favor in mound visits when things may be starting to get away from Leah.

“I’ll tell her to calm down because she doesn’t really like to hear it from other people, but she’ll listen to me when I say it because I’m her sister and she trusts me more,” Lily said.

Lily admitted she was nervous in her first game — in which she caught Leah’s perfect game — but she didn’t show it as she went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. She leads the team in batting average (.605), hits (23), RBIs (16) and is second in runs scored with 18, but her defensive skills are eye-opening as well.

“Lily always had a good arm and was always good at hitting,” Cat Schena said. “Over time she just worked on it so much that she just has such a great throw. I’m always backing up second and we had one game against Peabody and she had straight bullets to second and they kept getting out because of it.”

Twins Kirby and Kyleigh Dalton round out the captain group along with Leah Ventre, Cat Schena, and Alexa Ferraro.

Advertisement

“The two Dalton twins are kids that may not have been superstars but since eighth grade, they have not missed a practice, a game, or an offseason workout,” Almquist said. “They work part-time jobs in their spare time and they help teach children with disabilities how to swim.”

Junior Fallon Millerick — a Saugus girls’ basketball captain — and her eighth-grade sister Devany are also key contributors to the team.

The team believes that having multiple sets of sisters, and the fact that they’ve played together for so long, is a key part of a special season for the Sachems.

“I love having all of the sets of sisters because it can be funny,” Schena said. “If we’re ever having a tense moment, they’ll bring up the laughter with quick little funny banter between them and that’s how the team gets back up on its spirits.”

Extra bases

▪ Amesbury’s Jacqui Waters has been a head coach for 32 years, but what she saw last Wednesday was something she hadn’t experienced in a while.

“The last time I had that feeling was when my daughter was playing, and she’s coaching now so it’s been a long time,” said Waters, whose daughter Ashley Waters is in her sixth year as head coach at Boston University. The emotions were evoked by two outstanding pitching performances by juniors Olivia Delong and Alana Delisle. Neither allowed a runner to reach base in a split doubleheader against Georgetown and Hamilton-Wenham, and combined to strike out 25 of the 30 batters they faced on the day.

Advertisement

“Olivia is a southpaw and can hurl it and Alana is a junk ball pitcher so it’s really good when you can use them together,” Waters said.

The pair of juniors have paced eighth-ranked Amesbury both offensively and defensively, with Delong batting .700 on the season.

With five no-hitters and three perfect games this season, Amesbury has had some experience with these types of performances in the circle. But Waters still treats each one with the same level of superstition.

“I left them in their own world while it was going on. After 32 years of coaching I believe in all the superstitions, I’m that person, so I just left them alone while it was going on, and took it all in on my own,” Waters said.

▪ If there was a debate to be had about the value of continuing league tournaments after the 2021 season, the South Shore League championship game would be the prime example in favor. No. 2 Middleborough took down No. 20 Abington, 5-4, in an exciting, back-and-forth contest that concluded when Alex Welch hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the 7th inning.

“It was such a good game, and the tournament has made up for us playing a limited schedule this year,” said Middleborough coach Dan Sylvia, whose team came away with the Sullivan League title for the third year in a row. “I was surprised we were having this tournament, especially when they announced the MIAA [postseason] was happening, but it was a good experience and I think everyone benefits from it.”