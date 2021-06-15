Red Sox hit four homers to put away Braves

The blasts by Devers and Renfroe were the first of four hit by the Red Sox in their 10-8 win at Truist Park.

Fresh off his walkoff single in the Red Sox’ 2-1 win Monday night, Devers stung a three-run homer in the top of the first inning off Atlanta’s Tucker Davidson. The Red Sox extended the lead to 4-0 when Hunter Renfroe followed with a solo shot.

It didn’t take long for Rafael Devers to make his presence known Tuesday evening.

Starter Eduardo Rodriguez came in scuffling, carrying a 8.49 ERA in his last six starts. Rodriguez sputtered in his previous outing against the Astros, lasting just 4 ⅔ innings while allowing six runs. Rodriguez made it through his first two frames unscathed, registering five strikeouts.

A Devers single followed J.D. Martinez’s triple to give the Sox a 5-0 lead, but in the bottom half of the inning, the Braves began to chip away, starting with Freddie Freeman’s RBI single.

In the fourth, the Braves opened with a pair of doubles to make it 5-2. Later in the inning, Ronald Acuna Jr.’s double scored two more, shrinking the Sox’ lead to 5-4.

Xander Bogaerts’s solo shot in the fifth gave the Sox breathing room, as did Renfroe’s RBI single.

But the Sox ran into trouble in the sixth. Garrett Whitlock yielded a leadoff walk to Abraham Almonte. A Kiké Hernández error on a chopper followed by a Guillermo Heredia single through the right side suddenly made it 7-5. Pablo Sandoval negotiated a walk to load the bases. Whitlock then struck out Acuna, but manager Alex Cora elected to go with Darwinzon Hernandez to face Freeman, and a wild pitch brought across the Braves’ sixth run. Freeman’s sacrifice fly then tied the contest.

That didn’t last long. Verdugo’s ninth homer of the year put the Sox up, 10-7.

Matt Barnes came on in the ninth and was touched for two hits and a run before securing his 15th save.

