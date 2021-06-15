Weekly tickets to 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline go on sale Friday

Weekly ticket packages for the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline go on sale Friday.

The major returns to The Country Club June 13-19, 2022, for the fourth time and the first time in 34 years. The last time the Brookline club hosted was in 1988, when Curtis Strange won in a playoff over Nick Faldo.

“It is an incredible opportunity to bring the championship back to the site of one of the most significant events in American golf history,” John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of championships, said in a release.