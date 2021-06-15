Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers far and away on top of AL’s All-Star voting

Rafael Devers led American League third basemen with 451,042 votes, more than double former Red Sox prospect Yoán Moncada of Chicago (215,295), while Xander Bogaerts led shortstops with nearly twice the votes (502,629) of Toronto’s Bo Bichette (252,479).

Major League Baseball announced its first fan-voting update for the All-Star Game, which will take place on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Two Red Sox lead their respective positions, both by a wide margin.

Bogaerts has made two All-Star Games, starting in 2016, while Devers is seeking his first appearance. Should the voting hold, they would be the first pair of teammates to start on the left side of the infield since Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez of the Yankees in 2011.

Votes will be tallied until June 24, at which point the top three at each position (and top nine in the outfield) will advance to a second phase, in which totals will be cleared and fans will again vote to determine each starter.

