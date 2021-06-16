Glorying in the Art of Hair

What does your hair say about you? Malakhi Eason often wears his long braids woven into a golden crown.

When the Boston native, 34, arrived in New Haven to assume his new role as program director for the city’s International Festival of Arts & Ideas, an idea came off the top of his head. The result is one of the festival’s showcase events, a Hair Art show celebrating the “human canvas” of hairstyling, taking place Saturday on the New Haven Green and via livestream.

Boston hair artist Shawn Jon, 38, whom Eason, a graduate of Boston Arts Academy, calls a “legend” in the field, has a starring role in the proceedings. Shawn Jon will sculpt elaborate hairstyles in real time and then send his models down the catwalk.

The festival, now in its 26th year, will also feature a panel discussion Eason is calling “Crowning Glory: The Art of Hair.” The events come on the heels of Connecticut’s passage of the CROWN Act, legislation that prohibits workplace discrimination against hairstyles historically associated with race.

Eason and Shawn Jon spoke to the Globe on a Zoom call.

Q. Malakhi, how did your new role at the festival come about?

Malakhi Eason: I was the manager of programming for Omaha Performing Arts. I got word that a position was opening up here. My heart had been wanting to get back to the East Coast — closer to my family, closer to my son and my friends.

When we talked about new art, the first thing that came to mind was hair art. So many times people don’t think about hair as an art form, but it is. It changes people’s feelings, changes people’s looks. When someone goes through a breakup, the first thing they do is they go to somebody like Shawn and say, “Cut it all off!” That’s what art does, period. Art triggers the emotions.

The difference between a hair show and a runway show for fashion is a hair show incorporates singing, dancing, acting, theatrics, cutting hair onstage — all these elements. Sometimes the hair has electronics in it, or it spins, or it flies off, or it’s out to here. It can be real crazy. Shawn is definitely the legend of Boston. I really love the work he does.

Q. Do either of you get inspired by the styles you see on ordinary people on the streets of New Haven or Boston?

Shawn Jon: I do all kinds of styles using all kinds of techniques. For women,they might love the fact they can come in and say, “I want to have Spanish hair,” long and wavy. Two weeks later, they might say, “I want it short-short.”

And then you have cultural expressions — people wearing their hair based on their culture.

A lot of people want natural styles, curls or braids or rods or knots. Young kids, they want pink or blue or green. If they’re young, they want to feel vibrant, different. Even guys, they might want just a little bit of blond on top.

Eason: Hair is one of the biggest ways I express myself. It changes with my mood, my placement in life, the way I view the world. I may wear my hair down and know I have a relaxed day ahead. If I wear my hair up, I know I have something important to do.

When I see hair as art in a public space, it reminds me that people are individuals. It can be an Indian sister wearing braids with jewelry going all the way down her back or, for one of my white sisters, having her hair shaved up on the side with blue [dye]. I am the definition of an extrovert. I can go any place and talk to anybody. So that’s what hair does for me — it creates a pathway to conversation, and it allows you to be original.

Q. How is the Hair Art show in part a response to the new anti-discrimination law in Connecticut?

Eason: The passing of the CROWN Act was a blessing, and not just for the festival. It made me proud I moved back to the East Coast, being in a place I felt accepted. I think there should be no boundaries on anybody when it comes to the way they look, especially their hair. It’s a big form of discrimination, and it’s real. People should pay more attention to what’s on the [resume], what history the person has and what they can bring to the company, rather than what they look like from the neck up.

Q. You’ve both been to a lot of places. To what extent does Boston’s reputation come into play?

Eason: Boston is a little different when it comes to fashion. It’s not like California or other places where people are “extra.”

Shawn Jon: Right. Boston is very conservative. I do travel a lot. Sometimes I get, like, “Whoa, I didn’t know they could do hair like that in Boston.”

Models wear hairstyles designed by Boston-based hair artist Shawn Jon.

Eason: I was born and raised in Boston. I live and breathe it. When I left that state, of course the questions came: “You were raised in Boston?” [laughs] Yes! I often hear the comments about racism, which I’m quite sure is prevalent in all the places that you live. I always had great experiences in my hometown.

Q. Shawn, can you preview your wildest creation for us?

Shawn Jon: Probably the craziest is I have [a style with] a street sign with my name on it.

Interview was edited and condensed.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com.




