Blueprint Medicines gets FDA approval for drug to treat rare blood disorder

Blueprint Medicines won approval Wednesday for a precision medicine to treat advanced systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder.
It’s the Cambridge biotech’s fourth approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in less than two years. The drug cleared Wednesday, called Ayvakit, had previously been approved by the FDA to treat an ultra-rare form of gastrointestinal cancer.
Systemic mastocytosis is a life-threatening disease that results in too many mast cells building up in the body. Symptoms such as anaphylaxis, fatigue, and bone pain can be debilitating, limiting a patient’s ability to perform daily tasks.
The drug was approved to treat the three different subtypes of the blood disorder, which include mast cell leukemia. Blueprint’s medicine, which would be taken by oral pills, is the first therapy designed to target a mutation that 95 percent of patients with the disease have.
Blueprint’s stock closed up 1.5 percent at $85.56. The biotech was launched in 2011 with funding from Boston-based Third Rock Ventures and became a publicly traded company in 2015.
