Blueprint Medicines gets FDA approval for drug to treat rare blood disorder

Blueprint Medicines won approval Wednesday for a precision medicine to treat advanced systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder.

It’s the Cambridge biotech’s fourth approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in less than two years. The drug cleared Wednesday, called Ayvakit, had previously been approved by the FDA to treat an ultra-rare form of gastrointestinal cancer.

Systemic mastocytosis is a life-threatening disease that results in too many mast cells building up in the body. Symptoms such as anaphylaxis, fatigue, and bone pain can be debilitating, limiting a patient’s ability to perform daily tasks.