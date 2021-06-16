US will buy 200 million more doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that the US government would buy 200 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in a deal that includes the potential for buying other COVID candidates now in testing, including booster shots.

Under the new deal, the United States will pay $3.3 billion to exercise its remaining options to purchase the shots for $16.50 a dose, according to a spokesman for Cambridge-based Moderna. That price is the same as previous options to purchase Moderna shots already exercised by the government.

The new doses bring the total amount of Moderna vaccine ordered by the government to 500 million doses, of which 217 million doses had been delivered as of June 14, the company said. Of the new doses, 110 million will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the rest will be delivered in the first quarter of next year, Moderna said.