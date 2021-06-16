Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through June 8) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A swallow-tailed kite and a Mississippi kite were reported from various parts of Falmouth, and swallow-tailed kites were reported from Chatham, Sandwich, and South Dennis.
Other Falmouth sightings included a greater scaup at Salt Pond, a chuck-will’s-widow at Elain Avenue, and 2 blue grosbeaks and 2 merlins at Crane WMA.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Northern bobwhite, a common murre, 3 little gulls, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, an Arctic tern, 4 short-billed dowitchers, and 5 Manx shearwaters.
Other sightings around the Cape included a yellow-throated warbler in Pocasset, a black vulture in Bourne, an Acadian flycatcher in Mashpee, a common nighthawk in Forestdale, 4 yellow-crowned night-herons in Yarmouthport, late rose-breasted grosbeaks reported from Sandwich to Dennis, a black skimmer on South Monomoy, an olive-sided flycatcher in North Truro, and continuing flocks of up to 20 red crossbills various places, particularly West Barnstable.
Advertisement
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.