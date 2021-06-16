Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through June 8) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A swallow-tailed kite and a Mississippi kite were reported from various parts of Falmouth, and swallow-tailed kites were reported from Chatham, Sandwich, and South Dennis.

Other Falmouth sightings included a greater scaup at Salt Pond, a chuck-will’s-widow at Elain Avenue, and 2 blue grosbeaks and 2 merlins at Crane WMA.