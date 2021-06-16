My path to radical self-acceptance started with elastic waistband jeans

This isn’t shocking. In addition to figuring out the mechanics of working from home, remote-schooling kids, caregiving from a distance, and securing toilet paper, our emotional bandwidth became clogged by fear, uncertainty, grief, and reactions to dumpster-fire headlines. And while technology was a lifeline during social isolation, it also served as the perfect breeding ground for comparison and amplified self-loathing as we literally and figuratively weighed ourselves against others.

The pandemic altered life in many ways, but one thing clearly persists: our capacity for self-loathing. Whether related to work, parenting, relationships, or mental and physical health, the struggle is most definitely real.

Sound familiar? I’m with you. While I had some professional wins this past year, I also experienced my share of self-doubt and self-loathing. Symbolic enlightenment opportunities abounded. Instead, my turning point revolved around a pair of elastic waistband jeans.

Yes, elastic waistband jeans.

I first discovered them 16 years ago when I was pregnant with my first child. I rejoiced when I later realized that they are a non-maternity thing, too. Why bother with zippers and buttons if you don’t have to? I was living my best denim life.

Like many people, during the pandemic I quickly swapped jeans for sweat pants. As the months wore on, decreased physical activity coupled with stress-eating resulted in a layer of pandemic padding that was easy to ignore in sweats. And then came a day when I wanted to wear jeans.

I grunted as I wriggled into them. Before long, I developed a painful gastrointestinal gas bubble and immediately got back into my sweats, drank peppermint tea to try to alleviate the pain, and chalked the gas bubble up to stress. But it didn’t take long to realize that it was my pandemic weight gain — not stress — pushing against the outer limits of my elastic waistband jeans. Cue self-loathing.

It might seem like the obvious response to self-loathing of any kind is to make a change — ideally as quickly as possible. But change can be hard for many reasons, starting with personal history. For example, I experienced an eating disorder as a young adult, so I’m unwilling to restrict calories. Then there’s the constant narrative we’re fed about why we shouldn’t be content with ourselves. And finally, the reality that deep change — unlike a wardrobe change — takes time. Given that I’m a 47-year-old woman who doesn’t have a particularly speedy metabolism, there was only one answer if I wanted to continue wearing my beloved stretchy jeans, free of painful gas bubbles.

Order the next size up.

Though I admittedly felt a little defeated when I ordered the larger jeans, the moment I slipped into them, stepped in front of the mirror, and felt comfortable, confident, and happy — like the person I always want to be — it hit me. Right now, as we recover from a time so remarkably and collectively difficult, is the time for radical self-acceptance, the antidote to self-flagellation, which saps valuable energy and leaves us stuck.

In the context of body shame, Sonya Renee Taylor, author of The Body is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love, defines radical self-love not as a destination one works toward, but as the place where you already are. I agree that embracing your current state of being is crucial, but I also believe it’s possible for radical self-acceptance and the desire for change to coexist, particularly if those changes are ones that benefit your health, relationships, work, and more.

“A huge part of self-acceptance involves learning to trust our bodies,” says Alicia Romano, a registered dietitian and nutritionist at Tufts Medical Center. “Our bodies are really good at keeping us safe. The body’s normal response to survival in periods of stress shouldn’t be villainized.” Romano believes there is too much negativity about pandemic weight gain and recommends ditching diet culture and food police messaging; instead, we should shift the focus to health behaviors that nourish the mind, body, and soul. “We have to meet our bodies where they are at. You do not have to lose weight first to respect your body,” she says, pointing to studies that show “the more we focus on our body and weight, the worse we feel about ourselves.”

Joyful intention is also crucial. That means tuning into what you really want to eat and allowing all foods to fit into a healthy diet. “Make the local farmers market fun by picking out colorful fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices,” Romano suggests, and buy fresh bread from a local bakery if that feels like a loving act to yourself. It also means finding ways to make movement joyful. “Move your body in a way that makes you feel good without a militant or overly structured exercise tone,” she recommends. That could include walking in your neighborhood, or hiking local gems like the Esplanade, the Emerald Necklace, the Blue Hills Reservation, or the Middlesex Fells Reservation; gardening in a community garden; donating outdoor community service time at the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway; or going to a fun outdoor fitness class nearby.

I am lovingly accepting the body I have now. It’s a body that has carried me and my family through a disastrous pandemic, run a few half-marathons, and endured an emergency C-section with my first baby and a 58-hour natural labor and birth with my second. I envision shedding a little pandemic padding eventually because I know that adjustment will decrease my sluggishness and improve my flexibility and mobility. But I’m in no rush, because after battling through the past 15 months, I know my energy is best spent healing and celebrating any and all small wins. You deserve this, too.

Christine Koh is a former music and brain scientist turned author, podcaster, and creative director. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.



