Body of dead man found in Leominster home that houses day care facility

The three-family house at 76 Lancaster St. is also home to Small People Daycare, a child care facility owned by Maria DaSilva, records show.

Robert Luis Guzman Cruz, 35, was found dead in a bedroom on the first floor of 76 Lancaster St. on the afternoon of May 18, according to police reports from the Leominster Police Department.

The body of a man who died from a suspected drug overdose was found last month in the first-floor bedroom of a Leominster home that also houses a day care center, and children were present when police arrived at the scene, according to police.

When police arrived at the scene on May 18, they noted that the residence appeared to be an “active day care facility with many child related toys and play stations” and there were several people, including “small children, milling about on the front lawn and driveway.”

Police noted that the “possible drug related overdose by a person renting a bedroom on the same floor and vicinity of a day care center was both concerning and suspicious.” Police wrote that the only thing separating his access to the day care area was a small child’s gate that did not have a locking mechanism.

Following the discovery of the body, DaSilva surrendered her license to operate her day care center, according to Boston 25 News. However DaSilva is still listed as a licensed child care provider on the state Department of Early Education and Care’s website.

As part of the investigation, Leominster police also filed a report of possible abuse or neglect, known as a 51A, with the state Department of Children and Families.

When the Globe called the phone number for the day care center on Wednesday, a woman answered but then quickly hung up.

According to the police report, Guzman Cruz had been living at 76 Lancaster St. since May 1. DaSilva told police that she does not own the property, and that Gruzman Cruz was not allowed to access her day care center. He was last seen on her video surveillance system coming into the house on the night of May 16, two days before his body was found, the report stated.

Police wrote that Guzman Cruz’s sister became concerned when he didn’t answer his phone and went with her boyfriend to check on him. Her boyfriend found him unresponsive in his bedroom.

According to the police report, no drugs or paraphernalia were found at the scene, but it appeared that Guzman Cruz died of a drug overdose. He had reportedly been taken to a local hospital recently for a possible drug overdose before and Narcan had been administered to him, police wrote.





















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.