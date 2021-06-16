‘Boo Boo’ continues tour of South Shore, spotted Wednesday in Kingston

Kingston police wrote on Facebook that they had received “multiple calls” reporting bear sightings on Wednesday morning. The bear had been seen primarily in the area of Wapping Road near the MacFarlane Farms neighborhood, police said.

“Boo Boo,” the South Shore bear, was seen in yet another town in the area on Wednesday, making its way to Kingston, according to police.

The department said it does not plan to take any action “based solely on the bear’s presence.”

Boo Boo has been on a tour of the South Shore throughout the month of June — visiting Duxbury, Hanson, Whitman, Hingham, Marshfield, Scituate, Norwell, and Cohasset. The bear’s travels through the area spawned the Twitter account “@SouthShoreBear,” which has more than 600 followers.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the account tweeted “Enjoying Rocky Nook [a neighborhood on Kingston Bay] on this beautiful day! #HelloSouthShore.”

Dave Wattles, a black bear and furbearer biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, said the bear is likely looking for a mate and a habitat. Wattles said MassWildlife has been tracking the bear for about a month, and it is likely to eventually head back west — to the area southeast of Worcester, where it would come across other bears.

The agency doesn’t plan to move the bear unless it wanders into a more populated, urban area.

“If it were to wander into like downtown Taunton or the middle of Quincy ... that’s when we would potentially take action and move it,” Wattles told the Globe on Tuesday. “It’s not a public safety concern having a bear in these areas, despite [them] being reasonably well developed, we have bears using just as developed portions of the state elsewhere, and don’t do anything.”

‘Boo Boo’ the bear spotted in Scituate; latest stop in travels Share Email to a Friend Embed "Boo Boo" was seen in Scituate on June 7. ( Video courtesy of Natural Resource Officer Keefe/Scituate Police Department )

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.