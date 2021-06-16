Boston School Committee gives superintendent high marks on job review and elects Jeri Robinson as new chair following texting controversy

The board took the actions during a packed meeting that included discussions of potential changes to the exam-school admission criteria and emotional testimony from scores of parents and other advocates on the exam schools and a variety of other issues.

The Boston School Committee Wednesday night gave Superintendent Brenda Cassellius high marks on her second annual job review, while members elected Jeri Robinson as their new chair following a texting scandal that prompted the former chair and another member to resign.

Overall, the board deemed Cassellius’ performance as “effective,” as she navigated the state’s largest school system through the pandemic and leadership changes in the mayor’s office and on the School Committee. She received 4.2 points on a 5-point scale.

It was a rocky period for Cassellius, who repeatedly took heat from parents for not opening schools fast enough while also receiving a vote of no confidence in December from the teachers union, which raised numerous safety concerns about reopening classrooms. Cassellius also confronted criticism for not getting enough laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to disadvantaged students, even as the district initially received kudos from some corners for a quick rollout in a district that often struggles immensely with operations and logistics.

“Throughout this chaos … Dr. Cassellius has made significant efforts to maintain open lines of communication with all of the BPS constituents to hear their voice and integrate those views into the development and implementation of policy,” the board wrote in the review documents. “Her efforts to build a powerful professional culture in the district that is centered around the needs of all our children in the face of substantive barriers has been remarkable.

“Obviously, not everything has gone well, but she has engaged in an integrative process of change that is moving us forward.”

As Cassellius enters her third year on the job, the board noted that developing a “productive working relationship” with the Boston Teachers Union “is critical to the overall well being of our schools and district, particularly in advance of contract negotiations.”

The board posted the review online just before the start of its meeting, which kicked off with the unanimous election of Robinson as the new chair.

A graduate of Girls Latin School, now known as Boston Latin Academy, Robinson was appointed to the School Committee in November 2014 by then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh. The Dorchester resident has extensive experience in early childhood education. Before retiring, she was the vice president of early childhood initiatives at the Boston Children’s Museum, where she started working in 1973 and developed one of the first prototypes for early learning family spaces in museums called Playspace.

She hold bachelors and masters degrees and an honorary doctorate from Wheelock College.

Typically, the election of a new chair is a jubilant moment, but the discussion and vote proved to be awkward for Robinson and the remaining members, given the circumstances of the leadership void.

“It is with great humility that I accept this position,” Robinson said, reading from prepared remarks. “Like many of you, I am saddened by the resignations of both Alex Oliver-Dávila and Dr. Lorna Rivera. These two women have been extraordinary educators and community advocates, committed to obtaining the best educational opportunities and experiences for all of Boston’s children. And I’m sorry for the circumstances that led to them leaving the committee, and I want to wish them well, and thank them for the years of service and leadership they brought to this work.”

Oliver-Dávila and Rivera resigned earlier this month after someone leaked text messages they exchanged during a School Committee meeting last October when the board approved a controversial plan to temporarily suspend the entrance test to the city’s exam schools. The move angered many white and Asian parents who considered the changes discriminatory against them and testified that night.

Oliver-Dávila and Rivera, in their text messages, took aim at white parents from West Roxbury. “Wait until the white racists start yelling at us,” Rivera texted to Oliver-Dávila. “Whatever. They’re delusional,” texted Oliver-Dávila, who later added. “I hate WR.”

Some committee members said they thought Oliver-Dávila and Rivera paid too high of a price in resigning, not believing their text messages were a true reflection of their character. It is a similar stance School Committee members took last fall after another former chair, Michael Loconto, was caught on a hot mic mocking the names of some speakers with Asian-sounding names during the same meeting that Oliver-Dávila and Rivera were exchanging text messages.

“I was very, very disturbed and distressed by their decision to step down,” said member Quoc Tran, secretariat deputy director of the Office of Diversity and Civil Rights at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services. “I continue to believe that no one in America or the world has not at least once or several times in their lifetime made comments that are deemed to be derogatory to other types of communities. Whether those comments or words reflect the true self of the person who made those comments are very, very different.”

He added that Oliver-Dávila and Rivera “are not at all the types of persons that the media or some community members out there have deemed them to be.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who appoints the School Committee, said she intends to fill the two vacancies and has made a commitment to increasing Latino representation on the seven-member board. Just one Latino remains, Ernani Jose DeAraujo, vice president of regulatory affairs and general counsel of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.

Robinson said she would work to repair the relationship between the School Committee and the community.

”I want to state with conviction that we are committed to regain your trust,” she said. “Your voices, dreams, and desired outcomes are important to all of us. I promise that this committee is listening and will work to build consensus and meet to the best of our ability the needs of all. ... Just as we are committed to becoming an antiracist school district, we must also recommit to our work to become an antiracist School Committee.”

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.