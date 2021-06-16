City water main break floods buildings in downtown Boston

A 148-year-old water main broke in downtown Boston early Wednesday, flooding some buildings in the area, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

The break in the 16-inch pipe was reported around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of High and Congress streets, BWSC spokeswoman Dolores Randolph wrote in an e-mail.

“Some buildings have experienced flooding” Randolph wrote. “Buildings have not lost water.”