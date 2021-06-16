City water main break floods buildings in downtown Boston

A 148-year-old water main broke in downtown Boston early Wednesday, flooding some buildings in the area, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.
The break in the 16-inch pipe was reported around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of High and Congress streets, BWSC spokeswoman Dolores Randolph wrote in an e-mail.
“Some buildings have experienced flooding” Randolph wrote. “Buildings have not lost water.”
Please be advised there is ongoing repair work at Congress and High Street from an earlier water main break. Residual traffic delays are expected #boston #bostontraffic #bostonnow @universalhub— Downtown Boston BID (@DTownBostonBID) June 16, 2021
A contractor on a water pipe replacement project near the intersection “compromised” the existing pipe, causing the break, Randolph wrote.
There is no estimate when repairs will be completed.
