New England news in brief

The City Council is taking steps to secure the financial future of the family of the late police officer Emmanuel Familia, who drowned this month while trying to save a 14-year-old Virginia boy in the water at Green Hill Park. The teen also drowned. Under state law, drowning is not considered a line-of-duty death, and Familia’s family would not be eligible to receive his full pension. The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to have the city solicitor draft a home-rule petition for consideration by the state Legislature. The petition would include drowning as a “result of attempting to save the life of another in the performance of his/her duties” as a category entitled to receive the pension under state law. Once the petition is drafted, the council will have to vote on it again before it can be sent to Beacon Hill. The full Legislature would then have to vote on the petition. State Senator Michael Moore, who represents Worcester’s Second District, said he was “completely shocked” the state law did not include drowning as a line-of-duty death. “The amendment that I plan on filing is to get him covered for his response to the child [who] drowned,” he said. “This reaffirms basically what we believe: that the officer should be covered for an in-the-line-of-duty death based on his response trying to save this teenager’s life.”

LEOMINSTER

Body found in house with day-care center

The body of a man who died from a suspected drug overdose was found last month in the first-floor bedroom of a home at 76 Lancaster St. that also houses a day-care center, and children were present when investigators arrived at the scene, according to police. Robert Luis Guzman Cruz, 35, was found dead on the afternoon of May 18, according to police reports. The three-family house is also home to Small People Day Care, owned by Maria DaSilva, records show. When police arrived at the scene, they noted that the residence appeared to be an “active day-care facility,” and there were several people, including “small children, milling about on the front lawn and driveway,” according to a police report. Police noted that the “possible drug-related overdose by a person renting a bedroom on the same floor and vicinity of a day-care center was both concerning and suspicious.” Police wrote that the only thing separating his access to the day-care area was a small child’s gate that did not have a locking mechanism. Martha Waldron, a spokeswoman for the Department of Early Education and Care, which regulates child-care facilities, said Small People Day Care last received an in-person monitoring visit last September and no violations were found. On May 24, the facility’s license was moved to a “temporarily inactive” status while the department investigates the incident from May 18, Waldron said. Attempts to reach the day-care center Wednesday were unsuccessful.

LONGMEADOW

Man convicted for attempted bombing

A 37-year-old man was convicted on explosives charges in federal court in Boston Tuesday for the attempted bombing of a Jewish-sponsored assisted living facility in Longmeadow last year, according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts. John Rathbun of East Longmeadow was accused in his weeklong trial of placing a lit firebomb at the entrance of Jewish Geriatric Services Lifecare Inc. on April 2, 2020, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. A lawyer for Rathburn said he plans to file an appeal. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

HOPKINTON

Tractor-trailer sideswipes trooper, cruiser

A State Police lieutenant suffered injuries to his arm and hands Wednesday when a tractor-trailer struck him on Interstate 495 north and failed to stop, officials said. The trooper was standing outside an unmarked cruiser at 10:29 a.m. checking on another tractor-trailer that was stopped on the highway when the second tractor-trailer struck him and the cruiser, State Police said in a statement. The lieutenant was taken to UMass Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. State Police are asking the public to help them track down the tractor-trailer, which is described as blue-and-white, possibly a Freightliner model from the years 1998-2001, according to the statement. The truck may have sustained minor damage on its passenger side and may have white paint from the cruiser on it. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Charlton Barracks at 508-721-4040.