Old North Church historic clock dating back to 1726 reinstalled after restoration project

Boston’s Old North Church and Historic Site on Wednesday marked a moment of hope and renewal, when its iconic Avery-Bennett gallery clock was reinstalled inside the church after being taken down for a two-month restoration project.

Once again, the clock is ticking, as it has for nearly three centuries.

The the Avery-Bennett gallery clock, closing in on its 300th birthday, was reinstalled Wednesday at the Old North Church and Historic Site.

“It really does give you a deep sense of place within the church and a tangible connection to the people who came before,” said Nikki Stewart, executive director of the church and historic site, in a phone interview.

According to a statement from the organization, the clock has survived the battles of the American Revolution and Civil War, ticked impassively above the Marquis de Lafayette and Queen Elizabeth II, and stood tall during a number of cultural and political transformations, from the colonies winning independence to the desegregation of congregations and a 13-month church shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization, Stewart said, went from about 35 employees to five during the health crisis, which has devastated arts and cultural groups. She said the re-installation of the clock on Wednesday could “very much” serve as a rallying point for turning the page on such a difficult period.

“We just reopened [to visitors] about eight or nine weeks ago,” Stewart said. “We are truly rebuilding our organization at this point.”

The clock was built in 1726 by Richard Avery, and its case was fashioned by Thomas Bennett, proprietor of pew Number 56 in the church, at a cost of 12 shillings, according to the statement. Remarkably, Avery and Bennett had never built such a timepiece before, yet the clock works “like typical grandfather clocks” created in the present day, the release said.

And refurbishing it remains a family affair.

The statement identified the man who completed the latest round of repairs as Ken Pearson, 70, of Gloucester, a “relative of Simon Willard, father of Simon Junior and Benjamin F. Willard, who cleaned the Avery-Bennett gallery clock in 1823 and 1830.”

Pearson, who owns Time Machines Past and Present in Wenham, said clocks combine a number of different scholarly disciplines, which makes working on them fun.

“My father went to watch making school on the GI bill and soon after became a clockmaker – I guess you could say it runs in my family,” Pearson said in the statement. “I like clocks because they combine aesthetic and mechanical attributes, science and art, engineering and beauty.”

The statement noted the Avery-Bennett clock has a polychrome red case scheme with bronze moldings, as well as a black dial face and bronze sunburst behind its hands. There’s also a dozen signatures handwritten on the back from people who performed work on the clock over generations.

“There are hundreds of thousands of different types of clocks in the world, each with their own story to tell,” Pearson said in the statement. “Clockmaking and repair take a special kind of precision and patience that will keep this trade alive. No machine can replace the human touch. The profession is timeless if you will.”

The clock and other artifacts will be on view throughout the summer, the statement said, and admission is $5 per person, though children under 5 get in free.

In addition to the newly restored clock, patrons on a guided tour can also walk through box pews, take in the angels flanking the church’s stunning organ built in 1759, and gaze at the bust of George Washington, which Lafayette reportedly called “the best likeness” of Washington he’d ever seen, the statement said.

“People should come see it,” Stewart said of the clock.

The church and historical site is open this summer on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to its website.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.