The pride I carry with me: Karim

My name is Karim and my life is a beautiful resistance because I choose to go against the grain.

Growing up, I was always the shy and reserved kid: soft-spoken and respectful, but timid and angsty. By the same token, I was bold in my style. That was an easy way to express myself and I always wore what others wouldn’t.

In my older years, I found music to be my niche and I could use it to be the confident person I’ve always wanted to be. As I’m continually stepping into who I am as a spirit in this physical vessel, in this dimension, I feel empathy gradually becoming the most prevalent of feelings I experience.

Advertisement

The pride I carry with me honors the foundation of my family. My greatest wish is to be that guiding light for someone who feels like they’re alone in the dark.

Karim is a Roxbury singer-songwriter, dancer, designer, and visual artist.

Every Wednesday in June, A Beautiful Resistance will hold space in recognition of Pride Month. Follow us on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.