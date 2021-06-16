Thousands of Mass. drivers receive warnings for distracted driving since ‘hands free’ law took effect last year

“The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has recorded 53,638 motor vehicle citations which includes 40,181 warnings for distracted driving since the Baker-Polito Administration’s ‘hands-free’ law took effect on February 23, 2020,” the statement said.

More than 40,000 drivers in Massachusetts have received warnings for distracted driving since the state’s hands free law took effect in February 2020.

MassDOT said it was putting out the information to underscore the need to avoid distracted driving as summer travel picks up.

“Distracted drivers are a hazard on the road,” said Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler in the statement. “Drivers must have eyes on the road ahead because even the smallest distraction in a vehicle can have deadly consequences.”

According to MassDOT, the hands free law bars drivers from using electronic devices, unless they’re in hands-free mode. Drivers, the statement said, can’t read or view texts, images or videos, unless the material’s helping with navigation, in which case the device must be mounted in an appropriate location.

Drivers also can’t make calls, except with the aid of technology such as Bluetooth, officials said. In addition, the law requires police to report data on violations, which’ll be shared with the public, the statement said.

And any use of phones or electronic devices, even in hands-free mode, remains illegal for drivers under 18, according to the release.

“As we look forward to a great summer across New England, we’re counting on every Massachusetts driver to do your part and put the phone away,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco in the statement. “All of us in public safety remain committed to enforcing the hands-free law and ending distracted driving – to protect motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, and all our neighbors on the road. Texting, scrolling, and posting can wait – please stay alert and travel safely.”

Turco’s words were echoed in the statement by Acting Registrar Colleen Ogilvie.

“The RMV encourages drivers to stay vigilant, remain focused, and be aware of others sharing the roadways across the Commonwealth,” Ogilvie said. “Distracted driving can have serious and fatal consequences for both experienced drivers and junior operators who have just secured a driver’s license or learner’s permit, so it’s critical to spread the word and communicate the dangers of distracted driving to family members, friends, co-workers and others.”

Flouting the law comes at a cost.

According to the statement, punishment includes a $100 fine for a first offense, $250 for a second offense, and $500 for a third or subsequent offense. Motorists who commit a second or subsequent offense have to complete a distracted driving prevention program.

So far, the statement said, 74 drivers have completed the online training, and 87 others are “currently required” to finish it.

“We cannot be attentive and defensive drivers if we are distracted by our phones,” said Safe Roads Alliance President Emily Stein in the MassDOT statement. “Hang up and drive for your own safety and for everyone else you share the road with. Hang up for your kids in the backseat, who one day will be drivers themselves. They are watching you closely, and if you text or talk while driving, then it’s more likely for your kids to be distracted when they start driving.”

State officials also included statistics showing how hazardous distracted driving can be.

From 2015 to 2019, the statement said, there were 14,982 fatal crashes nationwide involving a distracted driver, out of 169,009 such crashes. And during that time period in Massachusetts, officials said, the percentage of fatal crashes involving a distracted driver was 12 percent, or 204 out of 1,675.

When Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, signed the bill in late 2019, he said it would prevent tragedies on the road.

“When a driver on an electronic device hits something or someone, that’s not an accident,” Baker said at the time, according to the State House News Service. “It’s a crash that was avoidable, so this is a very proud day for Massachusetts where we join the other states in New England and do more to help prevent further injuries and horrible tragedies.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

