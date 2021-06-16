Tractor-trailer sideswipes State Police cruiser in Hopkinton, keeps driving

A tractor-trailer sideswiped a State Police cruiser in Hopkinton Wednesday morning and kept driving, leaving the trooper inside the cruiser with minor injuries, authorities said.
David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said via e-mail that the truck sideswiped the cruiser around 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 495.
The trailer, Procopio said, “continued from [the] scene. We have not located it yet.”
He said the trooper suffered minor injuries, and the investigation remains active.
