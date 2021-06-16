Worcester City Council seeks to get pension for wife of hero officer who drowned in pond rescue

Under current state law, drowning is not considered a line of duty death, and, as a result, Familia’s family would not be able to receive his full pension. The order asks City Solicitor Michael E. Traynor to draft a home rule petition that would include drowning as a “result of attempting to save the life of another in the performance of his/her duties” as a category entitled to receive the pension under state law.

The Worcester City Council requested Tuesday that city officials draft a petition to allow payment of a full pension to the family of Worcester Police Officer Emmanuel Familia, who drowned attempting to save a 14-year-old boy , who also died.

Advertisement

Once the home rule petition is drafted, it will be approved by the City Council before going to the state delegation. The state Legislature would then vote on the petition.

The state law says that “if a police officer while in the performance of his duties and as the result of an assault on his person or as a result of an accident involving a police department vehicle which he is operating or in which he is riding in the performance of his duties as a police officer is killed or sustains injuries which result in his death ... there shall be paid to the surviving spouse of such ... police officer ... an annual amount of pension which shall be equal to the amount of salary which would have been paid to such .... police officer .... had he continued in service in the position held by him at the time of his death.”

City Councilor Morris Bergman, who authored the petition, said Familia and his family are “part of the city family” and the city wanted to support them however it could.

Advertisement

“We all respect the importance of what our police and firefighters do,” he said. “It’s a very emotional few weeks but at the end of the day there’s certain necessities that a widowed spouse and young children have to have, and certainly a pension is a help. It doesn’t replace the person but there are obviously material needs that money can help with.”

“As a city, it’s the least we can do. We can’t bring him back, but we can certainly try to add comfort to his family and children,” he continued.

Bergman said he was not surprised by the from his fellow city councilors who voted unanimously for the request.

Bergman said he believes that any time a first responder dies in the line of duty their family should be able to receive their pension.

“Obviously, emotionally, it’s much more of an impact on this particular case because here’s a police officer trying to save a total stranger visiting from another state. ... I think objectively it should be that way, regardless if you’re a police officer, firefighter and you die in the line of duty ... there should be a pension,” he said.

Familia, 38, drowned trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love, who was visiting from Virginia with his family, on June 4, when Worcester police received a call for a person possibly drowning in the city’s Green Hill Park. Familia and other officers rushed into the water and were able to pull two people out. Officers realized when they reached the shore that one of their own was missing.

Advertisement

At his June 10 funeral, Familia was remembered by his brother as “the light of our family.” Hundreds attended, including State Police troopers and police officers from across the state.

The casket of fallen Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel Familia is escorted into his funeral Mass at St. John Church in Worcester, Mass. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Ashley Green/Associated Press

State Senator Michael Moore, who represents Worcester’s second district, said he was “very pleased” by the council’s decision to pass the petition, noting that it aligns with efforts being undertaken at the state level.

“Well, I’m very pleased that they did pass it. Because right now that seems the direction we’re going in. The amendment that I plan on filing is to get him covered for his response to the child [who] drowned,” he said. “This reaffirms basically what we believe: that the officer should be covered for an in the line of duty death based on his response trying to save this teenager’s life.”

Moore said he was “completely shocked” the state law did not include drowning.

Familia’s family should not have to suffer negative financial consequences as a result of the tragedy, Moore said, as Familia was “doing what we all expect out of our public safety personnel.”

“The last thing you want is a public employee’s family to feel a negative financial loss because of someone doing what we all expect of our public safety personnel - that’s risking their life by their serving us,” he said.





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.