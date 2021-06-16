Democrats, Republicans back away from actions against fiery lawmakers

A Republican attempt to strip Omar of her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee would distract from Democratic divisions over her recent remarks, a top GOP aide said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe closed-door conversations.

The mutual reluctance to battle anew over statements by Representatives Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, reflects concerns that a partisan attack would only ease the headaches that each lawmaker has inflicted on her own party. Each side also worries that such a fight would give the targeted lawmaker fresh attention and bolster their already formidable fund-raising abilities.

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and Republicans backed away Wednesday from a tit-for-tat battle over punishing firebrand lawmakers from the other party, setting aside for now a fight that risked inflicting political damage on each side.

Omar last week tweeted about “unthinkable atrocities’' committed by the United States, Israel, Hamas, and the Taliban. House Democratic leaders and a dozen Jewish Democratic lawmakers complained that those remarks drew a false and damaging equivalence between the two countries and the hard-line groups. Omar later said she was not drawing “a moral comparison.”

Omar’s comments had prompted progressive lawmakers to rally around her and criticize their Democratic colleagues for mistreating women of color in the party, in an embarrassing display of divisiveness. “Enough with the anti-Blackness and Islamophobia,” tweeted Representative Cori Bush, Democrat of Missouri. Omar is one of two Muslim women in Congress.

Even so, several Democrats said any GOP effort to strip Omar of her committee assignments would be defeated, despite Democrats’ narrow majority.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, said Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, should remove Omar from the committee. Pelosi has shown no interest in doing that.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” McCarthy also said that if Republicans win House control in the 2022 elections, “Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs, or anybody that has an antisemitic, anti-American view.”

At a closed-door House GOP meeting later Tuesday, no rank-and-file lawmakers went to the microphones to talk about Omar, the Republican aide said.

Meanwhile, Representative Brad Schneider, Democrat of Illinois, said Wednesday that he was abandoning his plan for a House vote censuring Greene.

Greene in May compared required mask wearing in the House chamber, imposed by Pelosi to protect against COVID-19, to Nazis requiring Jews to wear a “gold star” and herding them into gas chambers during the Holocaust. The stars were actually yellow.

Greene apologized for her remarks Monday, telling reporters she had just visited the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and saying, “There’s no comparison and there never ever will be.”

Associated Press





Mich. Republicans pass stricter rules on voting

LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate passed legislation Wednesday that would mandate a photo ID to vote in person and add identity requirements for people who want to vote by mail.

The bills, which were sent to the GOP-led House on party-line 19-16 votes, are among a wave of Republican-sponsored measures to tighten voting rules in various states. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer will veto the bills if they reach her desk, but the GOP could eventually sidestep her with a maneuver that lets the Legislature offer citizen-initiated ballot proposals.

Michigan voters without a photo ID now can sign an affidavit and cast a ballot at their polling place. More than 11,400 of nearly 5.6 million voters did that in the November election. Under the legislation, they would instead vote a provisional ballot and have to verify their identity within six days for it to count.

Voters currently seeking an absentee ballot by mail or at an election clerk’s office must sign the application, and the signature is matched to the voter file. The legislation would require applicants to include a copy of their photo ID, their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Those who do not would get a provisional ballot.

Republicans said the bills would ensure election integrity and security because the system allegedly became more vulnerable following a 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment that expanded absentee voting and allowed same-day registration. Nearly 3.3 million people — a record — voted absentee in November amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats said the legislation, which is opposed by clerks and voting-rights advocates, would impose a “poll tax” and suppress the vote by making it harder to participate. They also raised concerns about identity theft. The bills seek to address nonexistent problems amid former president Trump’s false claims that he won, they said.

“Trump lost. You believed the big lie, engaged in treason at the US Capitol. And now you want to change the rules because you realize that the demographics of America are changing and your base is out of control,’' said Senator Sylvia Santana, a Detroit Democrat who is Black.

GOP senators argued that the state’s photo ID law is insufficient due to the 2018 voting changes and noted that ID is required for many activities. They said voters previously were seen in person at least once, either when they registered to vote or when they voted for the first time, but now can register and vote by mail without showing ID.





Associated Press

Admiral rebuts GOP criticisms on antiracism efforts

Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of Naval Operations, rebuffed pointed interrogations by GOP lawmakers Tuesday who grilled him over his decision to recommend sailors read a book deemed by some conservatives as anti-American.

The Navy’s top admiral also defended moves to address and root out racism and extremism in the forces as well as its efforts to bolster inclusion and diversity, which have prompted criticism from some conservatives and Republican lawmakers.

’'Do you personally consider advocating for the destruction of American capitalism to be extremist?’' Representative Jim Banks, Republican of Indiana, asked Gilday during a House Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, referring to a passage from Ibram X. Kendi’s book ’'How to Be an Antiracist,’' which argues capitalism and racism are interlinked.

Banks continued to interrogate the admiral over specific quotes from Kendi’s book, which was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller in 2020, and statements he had made elsewhere in the past.

Visibly distraught, Gilday fired back:

’'I am not going to sit here and defend cherry-picked quotes from somebody’s book,’' he said. ’'This is a bigger issue than Kendi’s book. What this is really about is trying to paint the United States military, and the United States Navy as weak, as woke.’'

He added that sailors had spent 341 days at sea last year with minimal port visits — the longest deployments the Navy has done, he said.

’'We are not weak. We are strong,’' Gilday said.

Washington Post



