Coronavirus vaccination gap remains for some groups in Mass., state officials say

That compares with 62 percent of white people and the state average of 65 percent.

Forty-seven percent of Black people, 45 percent of Hispanic people, and 42 percent of Native American people have gotten at least a first shot of coronavirus vaccines, according to the DPH’s weekly vaccination report last week.

Black, Hispanic, and Native American people in Massachusetts are being vaccinated for the coronavirus at rates below the state average, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

Asian people were also 65 percent vaccinated. (Two smaller groups, multiracial people and Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders, saw extremely high levels of vaccination.)

Advertisement

Vaccine disparities across race and ethnicity have been recognized for months. They have persisted even as the state has become a national leader in vaccinations overall — and even as coronavirus restrictions have been eased, allowing many people to return to a somewhat-normal life after more than a year of fear and frustration.

The Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition warned Sunday that Black and Latino communities remain at critical risk and emphasized the need for more vaccinations.

The Baker administration said it has been trying to address the problem from the beginning. “A core principle of the state’s vaccine program has been to address vaccine equity and access for the Commonwealth’s most disproportionately impacted communities,” said a spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Command Center.

The state’s Black and Hispanic vaccination rates, the spokeswoman said in a statement, are almost double the national average, but “there is more work to do. The Administration has invested over $30 million in vaccine equity initiatives to increase vaccine awareness and access through outreach efforts like door-to-door canvassing and community based vaccination clinics, and recently announced a focus on increasing targeted, community-based clinics to meet residents where they are and to eliminate any barriers to vaccination.”

Advertisement

“These targeted initiatives are working,” the statement said. The state website also offers a lengthy description of the state’s vaccine equity efforts.

Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, an infectious disease physician and associate epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said she thought the state was on the “right track” as it moves away from mass vaccination sites to more “local, personalized vaccine outreach” to distribute the vaccine.

“That’s what it’s going to take and that’s where we’re heading,” she said. “I think they’re really trying.”

She said holdouts need to know the vaccine is free, no insurance is required, and no identification is required. Other keys, she said, to increasing vaccinations include: making shots available at hours and locations convenient for working people, and getting trusted community leaders and local health care workers to encourage people to get inoculated.

“It’s going to be hard to close that gap,” she said. “I think we can do it. It’s just going to take a lot more effort.”

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.