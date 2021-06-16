Here’s what to know about the bill set to restore popular pandemic-era policies

Here’s a look at what the 14-page bill would do if it is signed by the governor, and what we know so far about how long the restored measures would stay in place.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to sign the bill on Wednesday at the earliest, according to the State House News Service, after state lawmakers struck a deal late Tuesday to restore the lapsed authorization.

A post-emergency bill is one signature away from restoring popular pandemic-era policies such as eviction protections, remote public meetings, and outdoor dining linked to the state’s emergency declaration that expired on Tuesday at midnight .

Advertisement

Outdoor dining and to-go cocktails

Restaurants would be permitted to sell cocktails, wine, and beer to-go through May 1, 2022. Under the bill’s revised language, takeout and delivery drinks must be sold at the same prices as those consumed on-site.

Special permits for expanding outdoor dining, which would otherwise expire in 60 days, would be valid until April 1, 2022.

Remote public meetings

If signed, the bill would allow remote public meetings until April 20, 2022. This includes remote permissions for representative town meetings, nonprofit member meetings, notary services, and reverse-mortgage loan counseling, according to the State House News Service.

Eviction protections

The bill would protect struggling renters from eviction until the federal CDC eviction moratorium is lifted, which right now is through the end of June. If signed, the bill would also require landlords delivering notices to quit to include information on rental assistance, applicable trial court rules, and the following language “prominently” displayed:

“This notice to quit is not an eviction. You do not need to immediately leave your unit. You are entitled to a legal proceeding in which you can defend against the eviction. Only a court order can force you to leave your unit.”

Administering COVID-19 vaccines and tests

Medical assistants, podiatrists, phlebotomists, and certain military personnel would be able to continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines under the new bill.

Advertisement

Health clinics would also be able to continue using space on or adjacent to its premises for COVID-19 testing. Clinics must adhere to guidelines and receive any necessary local approvals required for the temporary structures.

The bill also include flexibilities for assisted living residences, for nursing students graduating from a registered nursing program, and for pharmacists or pharmacy interns licensed by the board of registration in pharmacy.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.