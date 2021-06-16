Mass. reports 30,157 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 30,157 to 8,359,570, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Tuesday, when 47,980 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 88.6 percent of the 9,439,790 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,334,121 first shots and 3,759,011 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 266,438 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,025,449.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

