Black-and-white photography makes an impact in editorial series

I want to comment on the editorial series in the Globe about the Trump presidency (“Future-proofing the presidency”). You have chosen to run the series using black-and-white versions of photographs from various sources. I have seldom seen such a powerful use of black-and-white photography. Particularly effective is where the imagery uses selective focus to drive its point home.

I find it fascinating that you used black and white, often thought of as an archaic form of expression. I commend you on the choices you’ve made. Taking something inherently not particularly visual and raising it to this level of prominence and weight is very powerful. The series is the better for it.