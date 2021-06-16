In his own way, subscriber feels he contributed to Pulitzer Prize

Hearty congratulations to the Globe for its Pulitzer Prize-winning series on shortcomings at the Registry of Motor Vehicles (“Globe wins Pulitzer for dangerous drivers series,” Page A1, June 12).

The “Blind Spot” investigation, together with a long string of exposés, including police overtime abuse, deadly mismanagement at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, and of course the slipshod appointment process for Boston police commissioner, makes me feel better about paying for my subscription. I just think of it as a quasi-tax that I pay to ensure that government activities are closely monitored.

Of course, this raises the awkward question of why my considerably larger actual taxes don’t seem to be able to fund similarly effective oversight.