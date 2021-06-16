Mitch McConnell, a.k.a. the new ‘Mr. Nyet’

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is the new “Mr. Nyet,” a moniker that had been given more than 70 years ago to Soviet official Andrei Gromyko. President Kennedy later found Gromyko a formidable opponent, yet one had the buffer of realizing that this obstruction came from without. At present, it is coming from within the battlements, and the situation grows more grave with each passing day.
GOP refusal to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, blocking of debate on the filibuster, and stalling on the Voting Rights Bill as well as health care and firearms reform has brought the nation to the lip of the abyss.
Observing all of this, Vladimir Putin is no doubt contemplating Nikita Khrushchev’s threat to the United States 60 years ago when he said, “We will bury you.” Cyberattacks would certainly be a bloodless means to effect that end, but they’re aided and abetted by a party and its minority leader who has made it clear that he will obstruct the current president at every turn. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is just as complicit, and like the senator from Kentucky, has argued that he has only the best interests of his constituents at heart.
If these men and their respective adherents believe truly that this is patriotism, they need a history lesson. Bottom line, Republicans have to realize that hearth and home issues have a profound influence on geopolitical action, and though President Biden can match the Russian premier in the grand game of political chess, the GOP could hand the latter a de facto victory.
James R. Weiss
Salem