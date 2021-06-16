Mitch McConnell, a.k.a. the new ‘Mr. Nyet’

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is the new “Mr. Nyet,” a moniker that had been given more than 70 years ago to Soviet official Andrei Gromyko. President Kennedy later found Gromyko a formidable opponent, yet one had the buffer of realizing that this obstruction came from without. At present, it is coming from within the battlements, and the situation grows more grave with each passing day.

GOP refusal to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, blocking of debate on the filibuster, and stalling on the Voting Rights Bill as well as health care and firearms reform has brought the nation to the lip of the abyss.