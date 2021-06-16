The NATO meeting, through the lens of a ‘Batman’ movie

This week’s NATO meeting looks like a scene from a “Batman” movie.

The scene is the one where there is a gala affair attended by all the political leaders and successful entrepreneurs of Gotham City. Bruce Wayne walks in, and everyone is excited to see him. Each leader seeks an opportunity to talk with Bruce to discuss how to address Gotham’s issues. Each says how well this event is going compared with previous events. They are relieved because at the previous events, the Joker attended. No one was at ease, and not much was accomplished, since the Joker’s only goal was to cause chaos. They awaited the dropping of one of the Joker’s colorful bombs that would blow up the event.