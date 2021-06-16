Swimming is a life skill — policy should address that

The recent deaths by drowning are certainly tragic. We have little knowledge regarding the exact details of the drowning of the unfortunate victims. In light of these heartbreaking accidents, I am reminded of the importance of learning how to swim. It is a life skill, and perhaps an emphasis on developing this skill, especially in children, might prevent more tragedies in the future. A substantive conversation on how to make swimming lessons accessible to all needs to begin.

Lynne Byall Benson