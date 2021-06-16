fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Swimming is a life skill — policy should address that

Updated June 16, 2021, 31 minutes ago
A swimmer at Mound Street Beach in Quincy on June 7, where a teenager drowned the day before.
A swimmer at Mound Street Beach in Quincy on June 7, where a teenager drowned the day before.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The recent deaths by drowning are certainly tragic. We have little knowledge regarding the exact details of the drowning of the unfortunate victims. In light of these heartbreaking accidents, I am reminded of the importance of learning how to swim. It is a life skill, and perhaps an emphasis on developing this skill, especially in children, might prevent more tragedies in the future. A substantive conversation on how to make swimming lessons accessible to all needs to begin.

Lynne Byall Benson

Charlestown

