12 observations from Patriots minicamp, day 2: Mac Jones impresses among QBs, Jalen Mills stands out

Cam Newton was 9 of 17 with one pick — a nifty sideline theft by Kyle Dugger , who continues to show outstanding range. Jarrett Stidham was 5 of 8 and Brian Hoyer didn’t get any full-team snaps.

▪ Mac Jones was the most impressive of the quarterback quartet Tuesday, completing 17 of 25 passes during competitive team work drills. He did throw a pair of late interceptions (a leaping snag by Dont’a Hightower and another by Kyle Van Noy , who showed excellent concentration to follow the ball after it was tipped at the line) but overall looked cool and confident.

Here are some observations from Tuesday’s Patriots practice — the second of three days of mandatory minicamp.

▪ An unidentified teammate screamed “that’s a dime right there!” on a Jones deep completion to Nelson Agholor during a noncompetitive drill (i.e. the defense wasn’t pressing). It was indeed a dime.

▪ Ivan Fears was in midseason form. The veteran running backs coach delivered his points with his trademark baritone. Fears does an excellent job of giving tough coaching but with a fatherly touch.

▪ Jalen Mills was a defensive standout playing boundary corner. He broke up a Jones pass intended for N’Keal Harry.

▪ Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Hightower (now that’s some defensive knowledge right there!) chatted during one special teams period.

▪ Punt-return drills were conducted simultaneously on both fields, and Jake Bailey consistently outblasted the Juggs machine. The thud of the ball coming off Bailey’s foot echoes.

▪ Harry had couple of nice catches, including a nifty sideline snag of a deep Jones delivery. Harry was spotted massaging his left calf but it was unclear whether it was grabbing him or he was just scratching it. He didn’t take any plays off.

▪ Receiver Devin Ross and offensive lineman R.J. Prince are still on tryout status. Ross is wearing No. 87, the first to do so since Rob Gronkowski exited New England.

▪ Tight end Devin Asiasi ducked out for a brief time, likely for an equipment or taping issue. The second-year man had one of the top catches of the day, hauling in a touchdown from Jones at the goal line during seven-on-sevens that clearly frustrated Adrian Phillips, who was in coverage.

▪ Owner Robert Kraft arrived late in the session and chatted up Troy Brown for a bit.

▪ The sun peeked in and out through heavy clouds, and the humidity was up a tick, a stark contrast from Monday’s practice, when Noah’s Ark reportedly was spotted by several spectators between Periods 8 and 9.

▪ The Patriots wrap up minicamp Wednesday and won’t officially reconvene at Gillette Stadium until camp begins in late July.

