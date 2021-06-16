fb-pixel Skip to main content
MIAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

2021 MIAA baseball tournament pairings, schedule

By Staff reportUpdated June 16, 2021, 17 minutes ago
After winning the Boston City League tournament championship, Snowden earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 4 North baseball bracket.
After winning the Boston City League tournament championship, Snowden earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 4 North baseball bracket.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

With no Super 8 Tournament this spring, some sectional fields will be stronger than ever.

Take the Division 1 South bracket, for instance, which features seven teams inside the top 13 of the Globe’s rankings. Third-ranked Franklin earned the No. 1 overall seed in D1 South after going 13-1 in the Hockomock League.

Bridgewater-Raynham, top-ranked Xaverian, Plymouth North, Wellesley, and Braintree round out the top six seeds, while Catholic Conference runner-up BC High lurks as a dangerous 13 seed.

In D1 North, Medford (7-1) is the No. 1 seed and fourth-ranked St. John’s Prep (10-3) will be the favorite as the 4 seed. Reigning Super 8 champion North Andover (12-2) headlines D2 North as the No. 2 seed.

D2 South has undefeated and 14th-ranked Nauset as the top seed with Bay State Conference champion Milton (14-2) right behind them.

Second-ranked Austin Prep is the top seed and overwhelming favorite in D3 North, while undefeated Middleborough (No. 1 seed), fifth-ranked Medfield (No. 3 seed), and Bishop Stang (No. 6 seed) will battle it out in D3 South.

Division 1 North

Seeds: 1. Medford (7-1); 2. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-4); 3. Lynn English (7-2); 4. St. John’s Prep (10-3); 5. Westford (12-4); 6. Andover (10-4); 7. Revere (6-3); 8. Boston Latin (9-5); 9. Central Catholic (9-5); 10. Lexington (8-5); 11. Newton North (10-7); 12. Lowell (8-6); 13. Chelmsford (8-7); 14. Peabody (8-8); 15. Waltham (8-9); 16. Haverhill (7-8); 17. Methuen (7-8); 18. Cambridge (6-7); 19. Lynn Classical (4-5); 20. Malden (5-8); 21. Acton-Boxborough (4-11); 22. Everett (2-6); 23. Newton South (3-13); 24. Malden Catholic (1-12).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Cambridge at Waltham, 4; Everett at Newton North, 4; Lynn Classical at Peabody, 4; Malden at Chelmsford, 4; Malden Catholic at Central Catholic, 4; Methuen at Haverhill, 4; Newton South at Lexington, 4; Acton-Boxborough at Lowell, 6.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Newton South/Lexington at Revere, 4; Malden Catholic/Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4; Methuen/Haverhill at Medford, 4; Everett/Newton North at Andover, 4; Malden/Chelmsford at St. John’s Prep, 4; Acton-Boxborough/Lowell at Westford, 4; Cambridge/Waltham at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4; Lynn Classical/Peabody at Lynn English, 7.

Division 2 North

Seeds: 1. Shawsheen (13-1); 2. North Andover (12-2); 3. Arlington (10-2); 4. Wakefield (10-2); 5. Marblehead (13-4); 6. St. Mary’s (15-6); 7. Reading (9-4); 8. Masconomet (10-5); 9. Woburn (7-4); 10. Somerville (6-4); 11. Greater Lowell (7-5); 12. Whittier (7-6); 13. Danvers (9-8); 14. Concord-Carlisle (8-8); 15. Beverly (7-7); 16. Melrose (5-7); 17. Salem (6-10); 18. East Boston (5-9); 19. Tewksbury (5-10); 20. Billerica (5-10); 21. Belmont (3-8); 22. Burlington (3-9); 23. Winchester (3-9).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Belmont at Whittier, 4; Billerica at Danvers, 4; Burlington at Greater Lowell, 4; East Boston at Beverly, 4; Salem at Melrose, 4; Tewksbury at Concord-Carlisle, 4; Winchester at Somerville, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

East Boston/Beverly at North Andover, 4; Tewksbury/C-C at Arlington, 4; Burlington/GL at St. Mary’s, 4; Belmont/Whittier at Marblehead, 4; Salem/Melrose at Shawsheen, 4; Winchester/Somerville at Reading, 4; Billerica/Danvers at Wakefield, 4; Woburn at Masconomet, 4.

Division 3 North

Seeds: 1. Austin Prep (18-1); 2. Brighton (12-1); 3. Latin Academy (15-2); 4. Stoneham (9-3); 5. Newburyport (11-4); 6. Gloucester (10-4); 7. Northeast (8-4); 8. North Reading (10-6); 9. Bedford (10-7); 10. Charlestown (6-5); 11. Triton (8-7); 12. Pentucket (8-7); 13. Amesbury (8-7); 14. Swampscott (7-7); 15. Lynnfield (7-8); 16. Arlington Catholic (7-8); 17. Dracut (7-8); 18. Bishop Fenwick (8-11); 19. Saugus (5-9); 20. Wayland (5-9); 21. Weston (5-11); 22. Essex Tech (4-10); 23. Watertown (3-9); 24. Wilmington (2-10).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Bishop Fenwick at Lynnfield, 4; Dracut at Arlington Catholic, 4; Essex Tech at Triton, 4; Saugus at Swampscott, 4; Watertown at Charlestown, 4; Wayland at Amesbury, 4; Weston at Pentucket, 4; Wilmington at Bedford, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Bishop Fenwick/Lynnfield at Brighton, 4; ET/Triton at Gloucester, 4; Wilmington/Bedford at North Reading, 4; Dracut/AC at Austin Prep, 4; Wayland/Amesbury at Stoneham, 4; Saugus/Swampscott at Latin Academy, 4; Weston/Pentucket at Newburyport, 4; Watertown/Charlestown at Northeast, 4.

Division 4 North

Seeds: 1. Snowden (11-2); 2. Mystic Valley (9-2); 3. Hamilton-Wenham (11-4); 4. Saint Joseph Prep (6-6); 5. Manchester Essex (7-8); 6. Lowell Catholic (6-7); 7. Rockport (6-9); 8. Georgetown (6-10); 9. Winthrop (5-12); 10. Matignon (1-12); 11. Salem Academy (0-8).

Mon., June 21 — First round

Salem Academy at Lowell Catholic, 4; Winthrop at Georgetown, 4; Matignon at Rockport, 7.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

Salem Academy/Lowell Catholic at Hamilton-Wenham, 4; Matignon/Rockport at Mystic Valley, 4; Winthrop/Georgetown at Snowden, 4; Manchester Essex at Saint Joseph Prep, 4.

Division 1 South

Seeds: 1. Franklin (13-1); 2. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-1); 3. Xaverian (12-1); 4. Plymouth North (10-2); 5. Wellesley (13-3); 6. Braintree (12-4); 7. Taunton (10-4); 8. Norwood (12-5); 9. Barnstable (7-3); 10. Walpole (10-6); 11. Hingham (9-6); 12. Mansfield (7-6); 13. BC High (8-7); 14. King Philip (7-7); 15. Catholic Memorial (6-8); 16. Durfee (5-7); 17. Needham (6-10); 18. Natick (6-10); 19. Quincy (5-10); 20. Silver Lake (5-11); 21. Weymouth (5-12); 22. Attleboro (4-10); 23. Brockton (3-8); 24. Brookline (3-13); 25. Marshfield (2-11); 26. New Bedford (1-12).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Attleboro at Hingham, 4; Brockton at Walpole, 4; Brookline at Barnstable, 4; Marshfield at Norwood, 4; Natick at Catholic Memorial, 4; Needham at Durfee, 4; New Bedford at Taunton, 4; Quincy at King Philip, 4; Silver Lake at BC High, 4; Weymouth at Mansfield, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Weymouth/Mansfield at Wellesley, 4; Quincy/KP at Xaverian, 4; Silver Lake/BC High at Plymouth North, 4; Attleborough/Hingham at Braintree, 4; Natick/CM at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4; Needham/Durfee at Franklin, 4.

Division 2 South

Seeds: 1. Nauset (12-0); 2. Milton (14-2); 3. Whitman-Hanson (10-2); 4. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-2); 5. Hopkinton (12-3); 6. Plymouth South (11-3); 7. Bishop Feehan (11-5); 8. North Attleborough (9-5); 9. Oliver Ames (9-5); 10. Westwood (10-6); 11. Canton (8-6); 12. North Quincy (7-6); 13. Duxbury (7-7); 14. Dartmouth (6-7); 15. Greater New Bedford (4-5); 16. Somerset Berkley (4-5); 17. Sharon (3-11); 18. Pembroke (3-11).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Pembroke at Greater New Bedford, 4; Sharon at Somerset Berkley, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Pembroke/GNB at Milton, 4; Sharon/Somerset Berkley at Nauset, 4; Canton at Plymouth South, 4; Dartmouth at Whitman-Hanson, 4; Duxbury at Dighton-Rehoboth, 4; North Quincy at Hopkinton, 4; Oliver Ames at North Attleborough, 4; Westwood at Bishop Feehan, 4.

Division 3 South

Seeds: 1. Middleborough (14-0); 2. Diman (9-0); 3. Medfield (15-1); 4. Apponequet (8-2); 5. Fairhaven (6-2); 6. Bishop Stang (11-5); 7. Dedham (9-6); 8. Falmouth (7-5); 9. Scituate (8-6); 10. Hanover (8-6); 11. Norton (9-7); 12. Ashland (7-8); 13. East Bridgewater (5-6); 14. Old Rochester (4-5); 15. Sandwich (5-7); 16. Marthas Vineyard (5-7); 17. Dover-Sherborn (6-10); 18. Foxborough (5-9); 19. Bellingham (5-11); 20. Medway (4-11); 21. Norwell (2-9); 22. Cardinal Spellman (2-11); 23. Dennis-Yarmouth (2-12); 24. Holliston (2-14); 25. Wareham (0-9).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Dennis-Yarmouth at Hanover, 1; Bellingham at Old Rochester, 4; Cardinal Spellman at Norton, 4; Dover-Sherborn at Martha’s Vineyard, 4; Foxborough at Sandwich, 4; Holliston at Scituate, 4; Medway at East Bridgewater, 4; Norwell at Ashland, 4; Wareham at Falmouth, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Norwell/Ashland at Fairhaven, 4; D-Y/Hanover at Dedham, 4; D-S/Vineyard at Middleborough, 4; Medway/EB at Apponequet, 4; Spellman/Norton at Bishop Stang, 4; Foxborough/Sandwich at Diman, 4; Bellingham/ORR at Medfield, 4.

Division 4 South

Seeds: 1. West Bridgewater (6-0); 2. Westport (8-2); 3. St. John Paul II (10-3); 4. Abington (9-3); 5. Old Colony (8-3); 6. South Shore Christian (8-3); 7. Sturgis East (7-3); 8. Mashpee (10-5); 9. Sturgis West (6-4); 10. Cohasset (7-5); 11. Case (5-4); 12. Seekonk (4-5); 13. Avon (3-4); 14. Monomoy (5-7); 15. Upper Cape (4-6); 16. Archbishop Williams (6-9); 17. Carver (4-7); 18. Atlantis Charter (3-7); 19. Bourne (3-7); 20. Bishop Connolly (2-5); 21. Norfolk Aggie (2-5); 22. Hull (3-10); 23. Millis (4-14); 24. Nantucket (1-12).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Atlantis Charter at Upper Cape, 4; Bishop Connolly at Avon, 4; Bourne at Monomoy, 4; Carver at Archbishop Williams, 4; Hull at Case, 4; Millis at Cohasset, 4; Nantucket at Sturgis West, 4; Norfolk Aggie at Seekonk, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Norfolk/Seekonk at Old Colony, 4; Bishop Connolly/Avon at Abington, 4; Hull/Case at South Shore Christian, 4; Carver/Archbishop Williams at West Bridgewater, 4; Millis/Cohasset at Sturgis East, 4; Bourne/Monomoy at St. John Paul II, 4; Nantucket/Sturgis West at Mashpee, 4; Atlantis Charter/Upper Cape at Westport, 4.

Division 1 Central

Seeds: 1. Leominster (14-1); 2. Grafton (10-2); 3. Doherty (10-2); 4. Groton-Dunstable (10-4); 5. Westborough (11-5); 6. Shrewsbury (11-5); 7. St. Paul (10-6); 8. Tantasqua (8-5); 9. St. Johns (Shrewsbury) (7-7); 10. North Middlesex (6-6); 11. Wachusett (6-8); 12. Algonquin (4-10); 13. Nashoba (4-11).

Mon., June 21 — First round

North Middlesex at St. Paul, 3; Algonquin at Westborough, 4; Nashoba at Groton-Dunstable, 4; St. Johns (Shrewsbury) at Tantasqua, 4; Wachusett at Shrewsbury, 4.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

North Middlesex/St. Paul at Grafton, 4; St. John’s/Tantasqua at Leominster, 4; Wachusett/Shrewsbury at Doherty, 4.

Division 3 Central

Seeds: 1. Oakmont (13-1); 2. Advanced Math and Science (11-1); 3. Hudson (11-3); 4. Tyngsborough (12-4); 5. Northbridge (9-4); 6. Nipmuc (8-4); 7. Blackstone Valley (8-4); 8. Millbury (8-5); 9. Uxbridge (8-5); 10. Assabet (7-5); 11. Auburn (7-6); 12. Quabbin (7-6).

Mon., June 21 — First round

Assabet at Blackstone Valley, 4; Auburn at Nipmuc, 4; Quabbin at Northbridge, 4; Uxbridge at Millbury, 4.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

Quabbin/Northbridge at Tyngsborough, 4; Assabet/Blackstone Valley at Advanced Math and Science, 4; Auburn/Nipmuc at Hudson, 4; Uxbridge/Millbury at Oakmont, 4.

Division 4 Central

Seeds: 1. Tahanto (11-1); 2. Hopedale (11-1); 3. Ayer Shirley (12-2); 4. Oxford (11-3); 5. Lunenburg (9-4); 6. Sutton (6-6); 7. Douglas (6-6); 8. Maynard (4-7); 9. Quaboag (4-9); 10. Clinton (3-10); 11. St. Bernard’s (1-14).

Mon., June 21 — First round

Clinton at Douglas, 4; Quaboag at Maynard, 4; St. Bernards at Sutton, 4.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

Quaboag/Maynard at Tahanto, 4; St. Bernard’s/Sutton at Ayer Shirley, 4; Clinton/Douglas at Hopedale, 4; Lunenburg at Oxford, 4.

Division 1 West

Seeds: 1. Northampton (11-2); 2. West Springfield (11-3); 3. Pittsfield (9-4); 4. Pope Francis (9-4); 5. Springfield Central (8-4); 6. Westfield (8-5); 7. Minnechaug (7-5); 8. Chicopee (6-7); 9. Agawam (6-7); 10. Holyoke (5-6); 11. Chicopee Comprehensive (5-6); 12. Longmeadow (5-7); 13. East Longmeadow (5-7); 14. Amherst-Pelham (0-14); 15. Ludlow (0-11).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Longmeadow at Springfield Central, 4; Agawam at Chicopee, 4; East Longmeadow at Pope Francis, 4; Ludlow at West Springfield, 4; Amherst-Pelham at Pittsfield, 4; Chicopee Comprehensive at Westfield, 4; Holyoke at Minnechaug, 7.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Agawam/Chicopee at Northampton, 4.

Division 3 West

Seeds: 1. Springfield Sci-Tech (8-0); 2. Taconic (13-0); 3. Frontier (10-2); 4. Easthampton (9-3); 5. Monson (9-4); 6. Southwick-Tolland (9-5); 7. Mt. Greylock (9-5); 8. Belchertown (7-5); 9. Putnam (4-3); 10. Greenfield (7-6); 11. Wahconah (6-7); 12. Monument Mtn. (6-8); 13. Athol (5-8); 14. South Hadley (4-7); 15. Palmer (5-9); 16. Hampshire (5-9); 17. Mahar (3-8); 18. Mohawk Trail (3-9).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Mohawk Trail at Palmer, 3:30; Mahar at Hampshire, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Mohawk Trail/Palmer at Taconic, 4; Mahar/Hampshire at Springfield Sci-Tech, 4; Athol at Easthampton, 4; Greenfield at Mt. Greylock, 4; Monument Mtn. at Monson, 4; Putnam at Belchertown, 4; South Hadley at Frontier, 4; Wahconah at Southwick-Tolland, 4.

Division 4 West

Seeds: 1. Granby (14-0); 2. Hopkins (11-1); 3. Westfield Tech (9-3); 4. McCann Tech (8-3); 5. Ware (9-4); 6. Smith Voc. (6-3); 7. Pioneer Valley Regional (7-4); 8. Franklin County Tech (9-6); 9. Smith Academy (7-5); 10. Mt. Everett (6-7); 11. Lenox (6-7); 12. Drury (6-8); 13. Lee (4-9); 14. Pioneer Valley Christian (1-6).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Lee at McCann Tech, 3; Drury at Ware, 4; Lenox at Smith Voc., 4; Mt. Everett at Pioneer Valley Regional, 4; Pioneer Valley Christian at Westfield Tech, 4; Smith Academy at Franklin County Tech, 4.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Smith Academy/Franklin Tech at Granby, 4; Mount Everett/Pioneer Regional at Hopkins, 4.

