2021 MIAA baseball tournament pairings, schedule

Bridgewater-Raynham, top-ranked Xaverian, Plymouth North, Wellesley, and Braintree round out the top six seeds, while Catholic Conference runner-up BC High lurks as a dangerous 13 seed.

Take the Division 1 South bracket, for instance, which features seven teams inside the top 13 of the Globe’s rankings. Third-ranked Franklin earned the No. 1 overall seed in D1 South after going 13-1 in the Hockomock League.

With no Super 8 Tournament this spring, some sectional fields will be stronger than ever.

In D1 North, Medford (7-1) is the No. 1 seed and fourth-ranked St. John’s Prep (10-3) will be the favorite as the 4 seed. Reigning Super 8 champion North Andover (12-2) headlines D2 North as the No. 2 seed.

Advertisement

D2 South has undefeated and 14th-ranked Nauset as the top seed with Bay State Conference champion Milton (14-2) right behind them.

Second-ranked Austin Prep is the top seed and overwhelming favorite in D3 North, while undefeated Middleborough (No. 1 seed), fifth-ranked Medfield (No. 3 seed), and Bishop Stang (No. 6 seed) will battle it out in D3 South.

Division 1 North

Seeds: 1. Medford (7-1); 2. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-4); 3. Lynn English (7-2); 4. St. John’s Prep (10-3); 5. Westford (12-4); 6. Andover (10-4); 7. Revere (6-3); 8. Boston Latin (9-5); 9. Central Catholic (9-5); 10. Lexington (8-5); 11. Newton North (10-7); 12. Lowell (8-6); 13. Chelmsford (8-7); 14. Peabody (8-8); 15. Waltham (8-9); 16. Haverhill (7-8); 17. Methuen (7-8); 18. Cambridge (6-7); 19. Lynn Classical (4-5); 20. Malden (5-8); 21. Acton-Boxborough (4-11); 22. Everett (2-6); 23. Newton South (3-13); 24. Malden Catholic (1-12).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Cambridge at Waltham, 4; Everett at Newton North, 4; Lynn Classical at Peabody, 4; Malden at Chelmsford, 4; Malden Catholic at Central Catholic, 4; Methuen at Haverhill, 4; Newton South at Lexington, 4; Acton-Boxborough at Lowell, 6.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Advertisement

Newton South/Lexington at Revere, 4; Malden Catholic/Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4; Methuen/Haverhill at Medford, 4; Everett/Newton North at Andover, 4; Malden/Chelmsford at St. John’s Prep, 4; Acton-Boxborough/Lowell at Westford, 4; Cambridge/Waltham at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4; Lynn Classical/Peabody at Lynn English, 7.

Division 2 North

Seeds: 1. Shawsheen (13-1); 2. North Andover (12-2); 3. Arlington (10-2); 4. Wakefield (10-2); 5. Marblehead (13-4); 6. St. Mary’s (15-6); 7. Reading (9-4); 8. Masconomet (10-5); 9. Woburn (7-4); 10. Somerville (6-4); 11. Greater Lowell (7-5); 12. Whittier (7-6); 13. Danvers (9-8); 14. Concord-Carlisle (8-8); 15. Beverly (7-7); 16. Melrose (5-7); 17. Salem (6-10); 18. East Boston (5-9); 19. Tewksbury (5-10); 20. Billerica (5-10); 21. Belmont (3-8); 22. Burlington (3-9); 23. Winchester (3-9).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Belmont at Whittier, 4; Billerica at Danvers, 4; Burlington at Greater Lowell, 4; East Boston at Beverly, 4; Salem at Melrose, 4; Tewksbury at Concord-Carlisle, 4; Winchester at Somerville, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

East Boston/Beverly at North Andover, 4; Tewksbury/C-C at Arlington, 4; Burlington/GL at St. Mary’s, 4; Belmont/Whittier at Marblehead, 4; Salem/Melrose at Shawsheen, 4; Winchester/Somerville at Reading, 4; Billerica/Danvers at Wakefield, 4; Woburn at Masconomet, 4.

Division 3 North

Seeds: 1. Austin Prep (18-1); 2. Brighton (12-1); 3. Latin Academy (15-2); 4. Stoneham (9-3); 5. Newburyport (11-4); 6. Gloucester (10-4); 7. Northeast (8-4); 8. North Reading (10-6); 9. Bedford (10-7); 10. Charlestown (6-5); 11. Triton (8-7); 12. Pentucket (8-7); 13. Amesbury (8-7); 14. Swampscott (7-7); 15. Lynnfield (7-8); 16. Arlington Catholic (7-8); 17. Dracut (7-8); 18. Bishop Fenwick (8-11); 19. Saugus (5-9); 20. Wayland (5-9); 21. Weston (5-11); 22. Essex Tech (4-10); 23. Watertown (3-9); 24. Wilmington (2-10).

Advertisement

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Bishop Fenwick at Lynnfield, 4; Dracut at Arlington Catholic, 4; Essex Tech at Triton, 4; Saugus at Swampscott, 4; Watertown at Charlestown, 4; Wayland at Amesbury, 4; Weston at Pentucket, 4; Wilmington at Bedford, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Bishop Fenwick/Lynnfield at Brighton, 4; ET/Triton at Gloucester, 4; Wilmington/Bedford at North Reading, 4; Dracut/AC at Austin Prep, 4; Wayland/Amesbury at Stoneham, 4; Saugus/Swampscott at Latin Academy, 4; Weston/Pentucket at Newburyport, 4; Watertown/Charlestown at Northeast, 4.

Division 4 North

Seeds: 1. Snowden (11-2); 2. Mystic Valley (9-2); 3. Hamilton-Wenham (11-4); 4. Saint Joseph Prep (6-6); 5. Manchester Essex (7-8); 6. Lowell Catholic (6-7); 7. Rockport (6-9); 8. Georgetown (6-10); 9. Winthrop (5-12); 10. Matignon (1-12); 11. Salem Academy (0-8).

Mon., June 21 — First round

Salem Academy at Lowell Catholic, 4; Winthrop at Georgetown, 4; Matignon at Rockport, 7.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

Salem Academy/Lowell Catholic at Hamilton-Wenham, 4; Matignon/Rockport at Mystic Valley, 4; Winthrop/Georgetown at Snowden, 4; Manchester Essex at Saint Joseph Prep, 4.

Division 1 South

Seeds: 1. Franklin (13-1); 2. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-1); 3. Xaverian (12-1); 4. Plymouth North (10-2); 5. Wellesley (13-3); 6. Braintree (12-4); 7. Taunton (10-4); 8. Norwood (12-5); 9. Barnstable (7-3); 10. Walpole (10-6); 11. Hingham (9-6); 12. Mansfield (7-6); 13. BC High (8-7); 14. King Philip (7-7); 15. Catholic Memorial (6-8); 16. Durfee (5-7); 17. Needham (6-10); 18. Natick (6-10); 19. Quincy (5-10); 20. Silver Lake (5-11); 21. Weymouth (5-12); 22. Attleboro (4-10); 23. Brockton (3-8); 24. Brookline (3-13); 25. Marshfield (2-11); 26. New Bedford (1-12).

Advertisement

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Attleboro at Hingham, 4; Brockton at Walpole, 4; Brookline at Barnstable, 4; Marshfield at Norwood, 4; Natick at Catholic Memorial, 4; Needham at Durfee, 4; New Bedford at Taunton, 4; Quincy at King Philip, 4; Silver Lake at BC High, 4; Weymouth at Mansfield, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Weymouth/Mansfield at Wellesley, 4; Quincy/KP at Xaverian, 4; Silver Lake/BC High at Plymouth North, 4; Attleborough/Hingham at Braintree, 4; Natick/CM at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4; Needham/Durfee at Franklin, 4.

Division 2 South

Seeds: 1. Nauset (12-0); 2. Milton (14-2); 3. Whitman-Hanson (10-2); 4. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-2); 5. Hopkinton (12-3); 6. Plymouth South (11-3); 7. Bishop Feehan (11-5); 8. North Attleborough (9-5); 9. Oliver Ames (9-5); 10. Westwood (10-6); 11. Canton (8-6); 12. North Quincy (7-6); 13. Duxbury (7-7); 14. Dartmouth (6-7); 15. Greater New Bedford (4-5); 16. Somerset Berkley (4-5); 17. Sharon (3-11); 18. Pembroke (3-11).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Pembroke at Greater New Bedford, 4; Sharon at Somerset Berkley, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Pembroke/GNB at Milton, 4; Sharon/Somerset Berkley at Nauset, 4; Canton at Plymouth South, 4; Dartmouth at Whitman-Hanson, 4; Duxbury at Dighton-Rehoboth, 4; North Quincy at Hopkinton, 4; Oliver Ames at North Attleborough, 4; Westwood at Bishop Feehan, 4.

Division 3 South

Seeds: 1. Middleborough (14-0); 2. Diman (9-0); 3. Medfield (15-1); 4. Apponequet (8-2); 5. Fairhaven (6-2); 6. Bishop Stang (11-5); 7. Dedham (9-6); 8. Falmouth (7-5); 9. Scituate (8-6); 10. Hanover (8-6); 11. Norton (9-7); 12. Ashland (7-8); 13. East Bridgewater (5-6); 14. Old Rochester (4-5); 15. Sandwich (5-7); 16. Marthas Vineyard (5-7); 17. Dover-Sherborn (6-10); 18. Foxborough (5-9); 19. Bellingham (5-11); 20. Medway (4-11); 21. Norwell (2-9); 22. Cardinal Spellman (2-11); 23. Dennis-Yarmouth (2-12); 24. Holliston (2-14); 25. Wareham (0-9).

Advertisement

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Dennis-Yarmouth at Hanover, 1; Bellingham at Old Rochester, 4; Cardinal Spellman at Norton, 4; Dover-Sherborn at Martha’s Vineyard, 4; Foxborough at Sandwich, 4; Holliston at Scituate, 4; Medway at East Bridgewater, 4; Norwell at Ashland, 4; Wareham at Falmouth, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Norwell/Ashland at Fairhaven, 4; D-Y/Hanover at Dedham, 4; D-S/Vineyard at Middleborough, 4; Medway/EB at Apponequet, 4; Spellman/Norton at Bishop Stang, 4; Foxborough/Sandwich at Diman, 4; Bellingham/ORR at Medfield, 4.

Division 4 South

Seeds: 1. West Bridgewater (6-0); 2. Westport (8-2); 3. St. John Paul II (10-3); 4. Abington (9-3); 5. Old Colony (8-3); 6. South Shore Christian (8-3); 7. Sturgis East (7-3); 8. Mashpee (10-5); 9. Sturgis West (6-4); 10. Cohasset (7-5); 11. Case (5-4); 12. Seekonk (4-5); 13. Avon (3-4); 14. Monomoy (5-7); 15. Upper Cape (4-6); 16. Archbishop Williams (6-9); 17. Carver (4-7); 18. Atlantis Charter (3-7); 19. Bourne (3-7); 20. Bishop Connolly (2-5); 21. Norfolk Aggie (2-5); 22. Hull (3-10); 23. Millis (4-14); 24. Nantucket (1-12).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Atlantis Charter at Upper Cape, 4; Bishop Connolly at Avon, 4; Bourne at Monomoy, 4; Carver at Archbishop Williams, 4; Hull at Case, 4; Millis at Cohasset, 4; Nantucket at Sturgis West, 4; Norfolk Aggie at Seekonk, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Norfolk/Seekonk at Old Colony, 4; Bishop Connolly/Avon at Abington, 4; Hull/Case at South Shore Christian, 4; Carver/Archbishop Williams at West Bridgewater, 4; Millis/Cohasset at Sturgis East, 4; Bourne/Monomoy at St. John Paul II, 4; Nantucket/Sturgis West at Mashpee, 4; Atlantis Charter/Upper Cape at Westport, 4.

Division 1 Central

Seeds: 1. Leominster (14-1); 2. Grafton (10-2); 3. Doherty (10-2); 4. Groton-Dunstable (10-4); 5. Westborough (11-5); 6. Shrewsbury (11-5); 7. St. Paul (10-6); 8. Tantasqua (8-5); 9. St. Johns (Shrewsbury) (7-7); 10. North Middlesex (6-6); 11. Wachusett (6-8); 12. Algonquin (4-10); 13. Nashoba (4-11).

Mon., June 21 — First round

North Middlesex at St. Paul, 3; Algonquin at Westborough, 4; Nashoba at Groton-Dunstable, 4; St. Johns (Shrewsbury) at Tantasqua, 4; Wachusett at Shrewsbury, 4.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

North Middlesex/St. Paul at Grafton, 4; St. John’s/Tantasqua at Leominster, 4; Wachusett/Shrewsbury at Doherty, 4.

Division 3 Central

Seeds: 1. Oakmont (13-1); 2. Advanced Math and Science (11-1); 3. Hudson (11-3); 4. Tyngsborough (12-4); 5. Northbridge (9-4); 6. Nipmuc (8-4); 7. Blackstone Valley (8-4); 8. Millbury (8-5); 9. Uxbridge (8-5); 10. Assabet (7-5); 11. Auburn (7-6); 12. Quabbin (7-6).

Mon., June 21 — First round

Assabet at Blackstone Valley, 4; Auburn at Nipmuc, 4; Quabbin at Northbridge, 4; Uxbridge at Millbury, 4.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

Quabbin/Northbridge at Tyngsborough, 4; Assabet/Blackstone Valley at Advanced Math and Science, 4; Auburn/Nipmuc at Hudson, 4; Uxbridge/Millbury at Oakmont, 4.

Division 4 Central

Seeds: 1. Tahanto (11-1); 2. Hopedale (11-1); 3. Ayer Shirley (12-2); 4. Oxford (11-3); 5. Lunenburg (9-4); 6. Sutton (6-6); 7. Douglas (6-6); 8. Maynard (4-7); 9. Quaboag (4-9); 10. Clinton (3-10); 11. St. Bernard’s (1-14).

Mon., June 21 — First round

Clinton at Douglas, 4; Quaboag at Maynard, 4; St. Bernards at Sutton, 4.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

Quaboag/Maynard at Tahanto, 4; St. Bernard’s/Sutton at Ayer Shirley, 4; Clinton/Douglas at Hopedale, 4; Lunenburg at Oxford, 4.

Division 1 West

Seeds: 1. Northampton (11-2); 2. West Springfield (11-3); 3. Pittsfield (9-4); 4. Pope Francis (9-4); 5. Springfield Central (8-4); 6. Westfield (8-5); 7. Minnechaug (7-5); 8. Chicopee (6-7); 9. Agawam (6-7); 10. Holyoke (5-6); 11. Chicopee Comprehensive (5-6); 12. Longmeadow (5-7); 13. East Longmeadow (5-7); 14. Amherst-Pelham (0-14); 15. Ludlow (0-11).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Longmeadow at Springfield Central, 4; Agawam at Chicopee, 4; East Longmeadow at Pope Francis, 4; Ludlow at West Springfield, 4; Amherst-Pelham at Pittsfield, 4; Chicopee Comprehensive at Westfield, 4; Holyoke at Minnechaug, 7.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Agawam/Chicopee at Northampton, 4.

Division 3 West

Seeds: 1. Springfield Sci-Tech (8-0); 2. Taconic (13-0); 3. Frontier (10-2); 4. Easthampton (9-3); 5. Monson (9-4); 6. Southwick-Tolland (9-5); 7. Mt. Greylock (9-5); 8. Belchertown (7-5); 9. Putnam (4-3); 10. Greenfield (7-6); 11. Wahconah (6-7); 12. Monument Mtn. (6-8); 13. Athol (5-8); 14. South Hadley (4-7); 15. Palmer (5-9); 16. Hampshire (5-9); 17. Mahar (3-8); 18. Mohawk Trail (3-9).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Mohawk Trail at Palmer, 3:30; Mahar at Hampshire, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Mohawk Trail/Palmer at Taconic, 4; Mahar/Hampshire at Springfield Sci-Tech, 4; Athol at Easthampton, 4; Greenfield at Mt. Greylock, 4; Monument Mtn. at Monson, 4; Putnam at Belchertown, 4; South Hadley at Frontier, 4; Wahconah at Southwick-Tolland, 4.

Division 4 West

Seeds: 1. Granby (14-0); 2. Hopkins (11-1); 3. Westfield Tech (9-3); 4. McCann Tech (8-3); 5. Ware (9-4); 6. Smith Voc. (6-3); 7. Pioneer Valley Regional (7-4); 8. Franklin County Tech (9-6); 9. Smith Academy (7-5); 10. Mt. Everett (6-7); 11. Lenox (6-7); 12. Drury (6-8); 13. Lee (4-9); 14. Pioneer Valley Christian (1-6).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Lee at McCann Tech, 3; Drury at Ware, 4; Lenox at Smith Voc., 4; Mt. Everett at Pioneer Valley Regional, 4; Pioneer Valley Christian at Westfield Tech, 4; Smith Academy at Franklin County Tech, 4.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Smith Academy/Franklin Tech at Granby, 4; Mount Everett/Pioneer Regional at Hopkins, 4.