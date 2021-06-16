2021 MIAA boys’ volleyball tournament pairings, schedule

Top-ranked Needham earned the No. 1 seed in the South bracket, but the Rockets will have their work cut out for them in a loaded field. Greater New Bedford won 11 straight games in the South Alliance to secure the fourth seed, including a 3-2 victory over second-seeded Taunton.

Natick and Lincoln-Sudbury square off in the Central bracket’s preliminary round — a rematch of the 2019 Central final, which Natick won 3-1. The victor faces the first seed in St. John’s (Shrewsbury) after the Pioneers captured the Catholic Conference tournament title.

League foes match up to open the North bracket. Seventh-seeded Lowell and 10th-seeded Andover represent the Merrimack Valley Conference, while Wayland battles a fresh Dual County League face in sixth-seeded Winchester. They’ll all battle to eventually dethrone 2019 state champion Westfield, which opens as a No. 2 seed in the West