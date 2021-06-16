2021 MIAA boys’ volleyball tournament pairings, schedule

Top-ranked Needham earned the No. 1 seed in the South bracket, but the Rockets will have their work cut out for them in a loaded field. Greater New Bedford won 11 straight games in the South Alliance to secure the fourth seed, including a 3-2 victory over second-seeded Taunton.
Natick and Lincoln-Sudbury square off in the Central bracket’s preliminary round — a rematch of the 2019 Central final, which Natick won 3-1. The victor faces the first seed in St. John’s (Shrewsbury) after the Pioneers captured the Catholic Conference tournament title.
League foes match up to open the North bracket. Seventh-seeded Lowell and 10th-seeded Andover represent the Merrimack Valley Conference, while Wayland battles a fresh Dual County League face in sixth-seeded Winchester. They’ll all battle to eventually dethrone 2019 state champion Westfield, which opens as a No. 2 seed in the West
Division 1 North
Seeds: 1. Chelmsford (10-0); 2. Lowell Catholic (9-0); 3. Greater Lowell (8-1); 4. Malden (8-1); 5. Westford (10-2); 6. Winchester (10-2); 7. Lowell (9-2); 8. St. John’s Prep (9-2); 9. Cambridge (10-4); 10. Andover (7-4); 11. Wayland (8-5); 12. North Andover (8-5); 13. Haverhill (6-6); 14. Boston Latin (6-6); 15. Latin Academy (8-8); 16. Central Catholic (1-10); 17. Arlington (0-11); 18. Methuen (0-10); 19. Acton-Boxborough (0-10).
Fri., June 18 — Preliminary
Acton-Boxborough at Boston Latin, TBA; Arlington at Central Catholic, TBA; Methuen at Latin Academy, TBA.
Fri., June 18 — First round
TBA at Greater Lowell, TBA; Andover at Lowell, TBA; Haverhill at Malden, TBA; North Andover at Westford, TBA; Wayland at Winchester, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Lowell Catholic, TBA; TBA at Chelmsford, TBA; Cambridge at St. John’s Prep, TBA.
Division 1 South
Seeds: 1. Needham (16-0); 2. Taunton (16-1); 3. Brookline (13-4); 4. Greater New Bedford (12-4); 5. Brockton (12-4); 6. Newton South (7-3); 7. O’Bryant (9-5); 8. Newton North (10-6); 9. Quincy (10-6); 10. North Quincy (9-7); 11. Norwood (7-7); 12. Barnstable (8-8); 13. BC High (5-5); 14. Randolph (5-7); 15. Xaverian (4-8); 16. Braintree (5-11); 17. New Bedford (4-12); 18. Madison Park (3-10); 19. Weymouth (0-13).
TBA — Preliminary
Madison Park at Xaverian, TBA; New Bedford at Braintree, TBA; Weymouth at Randolph, TBA.
Wed., June 16 — First round
Newton South Norwood
TBA — First round
TBA at Needham, TBA; TBA at Taunton, TBA; TBA at Brookline, TBA; Barnstable at Brockton, TBA; BC High at Greater New Bedford, TBA; North Quincy at OBryant, TBA; Quincy at Newton North, TBA.
Division 1 Central
Seeds: 1. St. Johns (Shrewsbury) (11-2); 2. Milford (15-3); 3. Doherty (9-2); 4. Medfield (11-3); 5. Algonquin (9-4); 6. Wachusett (6-3); 7. Nipmuc (10-5); 8. Natick (11-6); 9. Lincoln-Sudbury (8-6); 10. King Philip (7-7).
TBA — First round
King Philip at Nipmuc, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at Natick, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Milford, TBA; TBA at St. Johns (Shrewsbury), TBA; Algonquin at Medfield, TBA; Wachusett at Doherty, TBA.
Division 1 West
Seeds: 1. Putnam (10-0); 2. Westfield (12-1); 3. Chicopee Comprehensive (9-1); 4. Southwick-Tolland (12-2); 5. Holyoke (10-2); 6. Sabis Charter (8-4); 7. Agawam (7-5); 8. Springfield Central (7-6); 9. West Springfield (6-6); 10. Ware (7-7); 11. Athol (6-6); 12. Belchertown (5-6); 13. Ludlow (4-7).
TBA — First round
Athol at Sabis Charter, TBA; Belchertown at Holyoke, TBA; Ludlow at Southwick-Tolland, TBA; Ware at Agawam, TBA; West Springfield at Springfield Central, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Chicopee Comprehensive, TBA; TBA at Putnam, TBA; TBA at Westfield, TBA.
