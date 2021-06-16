fb-pixel Skip to main content
MIAA GIRLS' LACROSSE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

2021 MIAA girls’ lacrosse tournament pairings, schedule

By Staff ReportUpdated June 16, 2021, 52 minutes ago
Cohasset, which won the Division 2 girls' lacrosse state championship, is the No. 5 seed in this year's D2 South field.
Cohasset, which won the Division 2 girls' lacrosse state championship, is the No. 5 seed in this year's D2 South field.John Cetrino for The Boston Globe

The release of the MIAA Tournament brackets marks the first signs of postseason lacrosse in two years, and with it comes fierce competition.

Division 1 South features state powerhouses, including undefeateds Wellesley (No. 2 seed) and Westwood (No. 3). Plus, fourth-seeded Notre Dame (Hingham) will take on a familiar foe in No. 13 Hingham in the first round. Division 2 South is Cape and Islands League-heavy, with No. 1 Saint John Paul II leading the way, followed by No. 7 Nantucket and No. 9 Monomoy, but No. 3 Norwell and No. 5 Cohasset will look to make waves.

With its Catholic Central League title, Austin Prep earned a No. 3 seed in Division 2 North, and Division 1 North is home to perennial contenders such as No. 2 Chelmsford and No. 5 Boston Latin. No. 1 Dover-Sherborn and No. 2 Foxboro headline the Division 2 East bracket, while No. 1 Franklin and No. 2 King Philip earned top spots in Division 1 East.

Division 1 North

Seeds: 1. Masconomet (13-0); 2. Chelmsford (13-0); 3. Reading (12-1); 4. Burlington (11-1); 5. Boston Latin (10-2); 6. Malden (5-1); 7. North Andover (10-3); 8. Central Catholic (10-3); 9. Melrose (9-3); 10. Peabody (10-4); 11. Danvers (9-4); 12. Marblehead (8-4); 13. Lowell (8-5); 14. Winchester (7-5); 15. Woburn (6-6); 16. Billerica (7-7); 17. Andover (6-7); 18. Methuen (5-8); 19. Beverly (5-10); 20. Westford (3-7); 21. Wakefield (2-10); 22. Tewksbury (2-11).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Methuen at Woburn, 4; Wakefield at Marblehead, 4; Andover at Billerica, 4:30; Westford at Lowell, 4:30; Tewksbury at Danvers, 6:15.

Sat., June 19 — Preliminary

Beverly at Winchester, TBA.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Andover/Billerica at Masconomet, 4; Melrose at Central Catholic, 4; Peabody at North Andover, 5; Tewksbury/Danvers at Malden, 5:30; Methuen/Woburn at Chelmsford, 5:30.

TBA — First round

Wakefield/Marblehead at Boston Latin, TBA; Beverly/Winchester at Reading, TBA.

Division 2 North

Seeds: 1. Newburyport (12-0); 2. Essex Tech (13-0); 3. Austin Prep (16-1); 4. Ipswich (10-1); 5. Tyngsborough (12-2); 6. Swampscott (12-3); 7. Bishop Fenwick (10-3); 8. Shawsheen (9-3); 9. Pentucket (8-4); 10. Manchester Essex (7-4); 11. Lowell Catholic (6-7); 12. Hamilton-Wenham (5-6); 13. Triton (5-7); 14. Wilmington (4-8); 15. Gloucester (4-10); 16. North Reading (3-9); 17. Dracut (3-11); 18. Malden Catholic (0-7).

Sat., June 19 — Preliminary

Dracut at North Reading, 2.

TBA — Preliminary

Malden Catholic at Gloucester

Mon., June 21 — First round

MC/Gloucester at Essex Tech, 4; Triton at Ipswich, 4:30; Wilmington at Austin Prep, 6.

TBA — First round

Dracut/North Reading at Newburyport, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at Tyngsborough, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Swampscott, TBA; Manchester Essex at Bishop Fenwick, TBA; Pentucket at Shawsheen, TBA.

Division 1 South

Seeds: 1. Old Rochester (10-0); 2. Wellesley (13-0); 3. Westwood (18-0); 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) (13-1); 5. Barnstable (9-1); 6. Dartmouth (9-2); 7. Duxbury (11-4); 8. Quincy (11-4); 9. Scituate (9-4); 10. Plymouth North (9-4); 11. Needham (9-5); 12. Silver Lake (7-7); 13. Hingham (7-8); 14. Weymouth (7-8); 15. Canton (5-8); 16. Taunton (5-9); 17. Marshfield (3-9); 18. Whitman-Hanson (3-10-1).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Whitman-Hanson at Canton, 3:45.

Fri., June 18 — First round

Silver Lake at Barnstable, 2; Mansfield at Taunton, 3:30; Needham at Dartmouth, 3:30.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Plymouth North at Duxbury, 3:30; Scituate at Quincy, 3:30; Hingham at Notre Dame (Hingham), 4.

TBA — First round

Marshfield/Taunton at Old Rochester, TBA; W-H/Canton at Wellesley, TBA; Weymouth at Westwood, TBA.

Division 2 South

Seeds: 1. St. John Paul II (9-1); 2. Sandwich (9-3); 3. Norwell (11-5); 4. Archbishop Williams (11-6); 5. Cohasset (9-5); 6. Mashpee (9-5); 7. Nantucket (7-4); 8. Hanover (8-5); 9. Monomoy (6-4); 10. Middleborough (6-6); 11. Cardinal Spellman (7-7); 12. Bourne (4-5); 13. Seekonk (3-5); 14. Old Colony (4-7); 15. East Bridgewater (4-8).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Seekonk at Archbishop Williams, TBA; Monomoy at Hanover, 3:30; Bourne at Cohasset, 3:30; Old Colony at Norwell, 4; Cardinal Spellman at Mashpee, 5:45.

TBA — First round

East Bridgewater at Sandwich, TBA; Middleborough at Nantucket, TBA.

TBA — Quarterfinals

Monomoy/Hanover at St. John Paul II, TBA.

Division 1 East

Seeds: 1. Franklin (14-0-1); 2. King Philip (12-2); 3. Bishop Feehan (11-2); 4. Walpole (10-2); 5. Lincoln-Sudbury (8-2); 6. Lexington (10-3); 7. Concord-Carlisle (9-3-1); 8. North Middlesex (8-4); 9. Acton-Boxborough (7-4); 10. Mansfield (8-5); 11. Newton North (8-5); 12. North Attleborough (7-5); 13. Natick (8-6); 14. Hopkinton (8-7).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Natick at Walpole, 3:30; North Attleborough at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4; Acton-Boxborough at North Middlesex, 5.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Mansfield at Concord-Carlisle, 3; Newton North at Lexington, 3:30; Hopkinton at Bishop Feehan, 5.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

A-B/North Middlesex at Franklin, TBA; Mansfield/Concord-Carlisle at King Philip, TBA.

Division 2 East

Seeds: 1. Dover-Sherborn (14-1); 2. Foxborough (11-1); 3. Hopedale (10-2); 4. Medfield (12-3); 5. Fairhaven (7-2); 6. Apponequet (6-3); 7. Bedford (8-4); 8. Ashland (8-6-1); 9. Wayland (6-6); 10. Arlington Catholic (6-7); 11. Holliston (6-8-1); 12. Medway (6-8); 13. Weston (4-9); 14. Greater New Bedford (3-7).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Arlington Catholic at Bedford, 3; Holliston at Apponequet, 3; Greater New Bedford at Hopedale, 4; Medway vs. Fairhaven at Greater New Bedford, New Bedford, 6; Weston at Medfield, 6; Wayland at Ashland, 7.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Wayland/Ashland at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; AC/Bedford at Foxborough, TBA.

Division 1 Central West

Seeds: 1. Algonquin (13-2); 2. Agawam (9-3); 3. West Springfield (9-3); 4. Longmeadow (9-4); 5. Minnechaug (8-4); 6. Westfield (6-4); 7. Nashoba (7-7); 8. Shrewsbury (5-6-1); 9. Wachusett (4-6-1); 10. Northampton (3-7); 11. East Longmeadow (3-9); 12. Amherst-Pelham (0-9).

Fri., June 18 — First round

East Longmeadow at Westfield, 6.

TBA — First round

Amherst-Pelham at Minnechaug, TBA; Northampton at Nashoba, TBA; Wachusett at Shrewsbury, TBA.

TBA — Quarterfinals

Northampton/Nashoba at Agawam, TBA; East Longmeadow/Westfield at West Springfield, TBA; Wachusett/Shrewsbury at Algonquin, TBA; Amherst/Minnechaug at Longmeadow, TBA.

Division 2 Central West

Seeds: 1. Bromfield (14-0); 2. Belchertown (11-1); 3. Tahanto (10-1); 4. Pope Francis (11-2); 5. Wahconah (8-2); 6. Mt. Greylock (6-2); 7. Granby (8-5); 8. Blackstone Valley (7-5); 9. Chicopee Comprehensive (7-6); 10. St. Mary (Westfield) (6-6); 11. St. Bernard’s (0-13).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Chicopee Comprehensive at Blackstone Valley, 5:30; St. Bernards at Mt. Greylock, 6.

TBA — First round

St. Mary (Westfield) at Granby, TBA.

TBA — Quarterfinals

Chicopee Comp/BVT at Bromfield, TBA; St. Mary/Granby at Belchertown, TBA; St. Bernard’s/Mt. Greylock at Tahanto, TBA; Wahconah at Pope Francis, TBA.

