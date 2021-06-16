2021 MIAA girls’ lacrosse tournament pairings, schedule

The release of the MIAA Tournament brackets marks the first signs of postseason lacrosse in two years, and with it comes fierce competition.
Division 1 South features state powerhouses, including undefeateds Wellesley (No. 2 seed) and Westwood (No. 3). Plus, fourth-seeded Notre Dame (Hingham) will take on a familiar foe in No. 13 Hingham in the first round. Division 2 South is Cape and Islands League-heavy, with No. 1 Saint John Paul II leading the way, followed by No. 7 Nantucket and No. 9 Monomoy, but No. 3 Norwell and No. 5 Cohasset will look to make waves.
With its Catholic Central League title, Austin Prep earned a No. 3 seed in Division 2 North, and Division 1 North is home to perennial contenders such as No. 2 Chelmsford and No. 5 Boston Latin. No. 1 Dover-Sherborn and No. 2 Foxboro headline the Division 2 East bracket, while No. 1 Franklin and No. 2 King Philip earned top spots in Division 1 East.
Division 1 North
Seeds: 1. Masconomet (13-0); 2. Chelmsford (13-0); 3. Reading (12-1); 4. Burlington (11-1); 5. Boston Latin (10-2); 6. Malden (5-1); 7. North Andover (10-3); 8. Central Catholic (10-3); 9. Melrose (9-3); 10. Peabody (10-4); 11. Danvers (9-4); 12. Marblehead (8-4); 13. Lowell (8-5); 14. Winchester (7-5); 15. Woburn (6-6); 16. Billerica (7-7); 17. Andover (6-7); 18. Methuen (5-8); 19. Beverly (5-10); 20. Westford (3-7); 21. Wakefield (2-10); 22. Tewksbury (2-11).
Fri., June 18 — Preliminary
Methuen at Woburn, 4; Wakefield at Marblehead, 4; Andover at Billerica, 4:30; Westford at Lowell, 4:30; Tewksbury at Danvers, 6:15.
Sat., June 19 — Preliminary
Beverly at Winchester, TBA.
Mon., June 21 — First round
Andover/Billerica at Masconomet, 4; Melrose at Central Catholic, 4; Peabody at North Andover, 5; Tewksbury/Danvers at Malden, 5:30; Methuen/Woburn at Chelmsford, 5:30.
TBA — First round
Wakefield/Marblehead at Boston Latin, TBA; Beverly/Winchester at Reading, TBA.
Division 2 North
Seeds: 1. Newburyport (12-0); 2. Essex Tech (13-0); 3. Austin Prep (16-1); 4. Ipswich (10-1); 5. Tyngsborough (12-2); 6. Swampscott (12-3); 7. Bishop Fenwick (10-3); 8. Shawsheen (9-3); 9. Pentucket (8-4); 10. Manchester Essex (7-4); 11. Lowell Catholic (6-7); 12. Hamilton-Wenham (5-6); 13. Triton (5-7); 14. Wilmington (4-8); 15. Gloucester (4-10); 16. North Reading (3-9); 17. Dracut (3-11); 18. Malden Catholic (0-7).
Sat., June 19 — Preliminary
Dracut at North Reading, 2.
TBA — Preliminary
Malden Catholic at Gloucester
Mon., June 21 — First round
MC/Gloucester at Essex Tech, 4; Triton at Ipswich, 4:30; Wilmington at Austin Prep, 6.
TBA — First round
Dracut/North Reading at Newburyport, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at Tyngsborough, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Swampscott, TBA; Manchester Essex at Bishop Fenwick, TBA; Pentucket at Shawsheen, TBA.
Division 1 South
Seeds: 1. Old Rochester (10-0); 2. Wellesley (13-0); 3. Westwood (18-0); 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) (13-1); 5. Barnstable (9-1); 6. Dartmouth (9-2); 7. Duxbury (11-4); 8. Quincy (11-4); 9. Scituate (9-4); 10. Plymouth North (9-4); 11. Needham (9-5); 12. Silver Lake (7-7); 13. Hingham (7-8); 14. Weymouth (7-8); 15. Canton (5-8); 16. Taunton (5-9); 17. Marshfield (3-9); 18. Whitman-Hanson (3-10-1).
Fri., June 18 — Preliminary
Whitman-Hanson at Canton, 3:45.
Fri., June 18 — First round
Silver Lake at Barnstable, 2; Mansfield at Taunton, 3:30; Needham at Dartmouth, 3:30.
Mon., June 21 — First round
Plymouth North at Duxbury, 3:30; Scituate at Quincy, 3:30; Hingham at Notre Dame (Hingham), 4.
TBA — First round
Marshfield/Taunton at Old Rochester, TBA; W-H/Canton at Wellesley, TBA; Weymouth at Westwood, TBA.
Division 2 South
Seeds: 1. St. John Paul II (9-1); 2. Sandwich (9-3); 3. Norwell (11-5); 4. Archbishop Williams (11-6); 5. Cohasset (9-5); 6. Mashpee (9-5); 7. Nantucket (7-4); 8. Hanover (8-5); 9. Monomoy (6-4); 10. Middleborough (6-6); 11. Cardinal Spellman (7-7); 12. Bourne (4-5); 13. Seekonk (3-5); 14. Old Colony (4-7); 15. East Bridgewater (4-8).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Seekonk at Archbishop Williams, TBA; Monomoy at Hanover, 3:30; Bourne at Cohasset, 3:30; Old Colony at Norwell, 4; Cardinal Spellman at Mashpee, 5:45.
TBA — First round
East Bridgewater at Sandwich, TBA; Middleborough at Nantucket, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Monomoy/Hanover at St. John Paul II, TBA.
Division 1 East
Seeds: 1. Franklin (14-0-1); 2. King Philip (12-2); 3. Bishop Feehan (11-2); 4. Walpole (10-2); 5. Lincoln-Sudbury (8-2); 6. Lexington (10-3); 7. Concord-Carlisle (9-3-1); 8. North Middlesex (8-4); 9. Acton-Boxborough (7-4); 10. Mansfield (8-5); 11. Newton North (8-5); 12. North Attleborough (7-5); 13. Natick (8-6); 14. Hopkinton (8-7).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Natick at Walpole, 3:30; North Attleborough at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4; Acton-Boxborough at North Middlesex, 5.
Mon., June 21 — First round
Mansfield at Concord-Carlisle, 3; Newton North at Lexington, 3:30; Hopkinton at Bishop Feehan, 5.
Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals
A-B/North Middlesex at Franklin, TBA; Mansfield/Concord-Carlisle at King Philip, TBA.
Division 2 East
Seeds: 1. Dover-Sherborn (14-1); 2. Foxborough (11-1); 3. Hopedale (10-2); 4. Medfield (12-3); 5. Fairhaven (7-2); 6. Apponequet (6-3); 7. Bedford (8-4); 8. Ashland (8-6-1); 9. Wayland (6-6); 10. Arlington Catholic (6-7); 11. Holliston (6-8-1); 12. Medway (6-8); 13. Weston (4-9); 14. Greater New Bedford (3-7).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Arlington Catholic at Bedford, 3; Holliston at Apponequet, 3; Greater New Bedford at Hopedale, 4; Medway vs. Fairhaven at Greater New Bedford, New Bedford, 6; Weston at Medfield, 6; Wayland at Ashland, 7.
Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals
Wayland/Ashland at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; AC/Bedford at Foxborough, TBA.
Division 1 Central West
Seeds: 1. Algonquin (13-2); 2. Agawam (9-3); 3. West Springfield (9-3); 4. Longmeadow (9-4); 5. Minnechaug (8-4); 6. Westfield (6-4); 7. Nashoba (7-7); 8. Shrewsbury (5-6-1); 9. Wachusett (4-6-1); 10. Northampton (3-7); 11. East Longmeadow (3-9); 12. Amherst-Pelham (0-9).
Fri., June 18 — First round
East Longmeadow at Westfield, 6.
TBA — First round
Amherst-Pelham at Minnechaug, TBA; Northampton at Nashoba, TBA; Wachusett at Shrewsbury, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Northampton/Nashoba at Agawam, TBA; East Longmeadow/Westfield at West Springfield, TBA; Wachusett/Shrewsbury at Algonquin, TBA; Amherst/Minnechaug at Longmeadow, TBA.
Division 2 Central West
Seeds: 1. Bromfield (14-0); 2. Belchertown (11-1); 3. Tahanto (10-1); 4. Pope Francis (11-2); 5. Wahconah (8-2); 6. Mt. Greylock (6-2); 7. Granby (8-5); 8. Blackstone Valley (7-5); 9. Chicopee Comprehensive (7-6); 10. St. Mary (Westfield) (6-6); 11. St. Bernard’s (0-13).
Fri., June 18 — First round
Chicopee Comprehensive at Blackstone Valley, 5:30; St. Bernards at Mt. Greylock, 6.
TBA — First round
St. Mary (Westfield) at Granby, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Chicopee Comp/BVT at Bromfield, TBA; St. Mary/Granby at Belchertown, TBA; St. Bernard’s/Mt. Greylock at Tahanto, TBA; Wahconah at Pope Francis, TBA.