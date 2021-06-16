2021 MIAA girls’ lacrosse tournament pairings, schedule

The release of the MIAA Tournament brackets marks the first signs of postseason lacrosse in two years, and with it comes fierce competition.

Division 1 South features state powerhouses, including undefeateds Wellesley (No. 2 seed) and Westwood (No. 3). Plus, fourth-seeded Notre Dame (Hingham) will take on a familiar foe in No. 13 Hingham in the first round. Division 2 South is Cape and Islands League-heavy, with No. 1 Saint John Paul II leading the way, followed by No. 7 Nantucket and No. 9 Monomoy, but No. 3 Norwell and No. 5 Cohasset will look to make waves.

With its Catholic Central League title, Austin Prep earned a No. 3 seed in Division 2 North, and Division 1 North is home to perennial contenders such as No. 2 Chelmsford and No. 5 Boston Latin. No. 1 Dover-Sherborn and No. 2 Foxboro headline the Division 2 East bracket, while No. 1 Franklin and No. 2 King Philip earned top spots in Division 1 East.