2021 MIAA softball tournament pairings, schedule

Burlington and Wilmington were neck and neck in the Middlesex Freedom Division and might just face off again in the D2 North quarterfinals. Fourth-ranked Norton looks to defend its D2 South title as the second seed with second-ranked Middleborough edged out the Lancers for the top seed.

All eyes will be on the Division 1 South bracket, where five ranked teams are sure to be on a collision course for each other with defending sectional champion Bridgewater-Raynham lurking as an 11th seed. A season finale loss to defending D1 North champion Methuen dropped Lowell to the fifth seed in that bracket, which took away a bye for the third-ranked Red Raiders.

In D3 South, 18th-ranked Millis and 20th-ranked Abington figure to be the favorites while fifth-ranked St. Mary’s and eighth-ranked Amesbury lead D3 North with defending state champion Austin Prep coming in as a ninth seed.

Division 1 North

Seeds: 1. Woburn (14-0); 2. Peabody (14-0); 3. Westford (14-1); 4. Revere (8-1); 5. Lowell (13-2); 6. Newton North (13-2); 7. Medford (7-3); 8. Boston Latin (10-5); 9. Arlington (8-4); 10. Methuen (10-5); 11. Lincoln-Sudbury (11-6); 12. Lynn Classical (7-4); 13. Everett (5-3); 14. Andover (8-6); 15. Haverhill (7-6); 16. Acton-Boxborough (8-7); 17. Billerica (8-7); 18. Reading (6-6); 19. Lexington (6-6); 20. Concord-Carlisle (7-9); 21. North Andover (6-8); 22. Central Catholic (6-9); 23. Chelmsford (6-9); 24. Newton South (5-9); 25. Winchester (4-8); 26. Beverly (4-10); 27. Malden (2-6); 28. Masconomet (4-14).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Beverly at Medford, TBA; Billerica at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; North Andover at Lynn Classical, 5; Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30; Concord-Carlisle at Everett, TBA; Reading at Haverhill, TBA; Malden at Newton North, TBA; Masconomet at Lowell, TBA; Newton South at Arlington, 4:15; Lexington at Andover, TBA; Chelmsford at Methuen, TBA; Winchester at Boston Latin, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Billerica/Acton-Boxborough at Woburn, TBA; Concord-Carlisle/Everett at Revere, TBA; Reading/Haverhill at Peabody, TBA; Lexington/Andover at Westford, TBA.

Division 2 North

Seeds: 1. Bedford (14-0); 2. Whittier (12-0); 3. North Reading (12-1); 4. Burlington (11-2); 5. Wilmington (9-2); 6. Gloucester (11-3); 7. Tewksbury (10-4); 8. Danvers (10-4); 9. Saugus (9-4); 10. Essex Tech (8-4); 11. Newburyport (8-5); 12. Arlington Catholic (7-5); 13. Melrose (6-5); 14. Marblehead (7-6); 15. Triton (6-7); 16. Dracut (5-10); 17. Salem (5-11); 18. Weston (4-9); 19. Bishop Fenwick (1-12).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Salem at Dracut, TBA; Weston at Triton, 4; Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Bishop Fenwick/Marblehead at North Reading, TBA; Weston/Triton at Whittier, TBA; Salem/Dracut at Bedford, TBA; Melrose at Burlington, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Wilmington, 6; Essex Tech at Tewksbury, TBA; Newburyport at Gloucester, 4; Saugus at Danvers, TBA.

Division 3 North

Seeds: 1. Amesbury (12-0); 2. St. Mary’s (18-2); 3. Latin Academy (17-3); 4. Boston English (11-2); 5. Northeast (9-4); 6. Greater Lowell (7-4); 7. Lynnfield (8-5); 8. Rockport (8-5); 9. Austin Prep (9-6); 10. Winthrop (8-6); 11. Malden Catholic (5-5); 12. Ipswich (4-9); 13. Lowell Catholic (3-9); 14. Salem Academy (1-6).

Mon., June 21 — First round

Austin Prep at Rockport, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Boston English, 3; Ipswich at Northeast, 4; Winthrop at Lynnfield, TBA; Salem Academy at Latin Academy, 3:30; Malden Catholic at Greater Lowell, TBA.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

Austin Prep/Rockport at Amesbury, TBA; Winthrop/Lynnfield at St. Mary’s.

Division 1 South

Seeds: 1. Taunton (14-0); 2. Natick (14-1); 3. Bishop Feehan (10-1); 4. King Philip (12-2); 5. Plymouth North (10-2); 6. North Attleborough (11-3); 7. Silver Lake (9-3); 8. Nauset (9-3); 9. Walpole (11-4); 10. Hopkinton (11-4); 11. Bridgewater-Raynham (9-4); 12. Dartmouth (7-4); 13. Milton (9-6); 14. Attleboro (8-6); 15. Needham (9-7); 16. Stoughton (7-6); 17. Marshfield (7-6); 18. Mansfield (7-7); 19. Whitman-Hanson (7-7); 20. Braintree (7-8); 21. Hingham (6-7); 22. Somerset Berkley (4-5); 23. Franklin (6-8); 24. New Bedford (5-7); 25. Quincy (5-7); 26. Brockton (3-8); 27. Durfee (2-11).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Marshfield at Stoughton, 3; Braintree at Milton, 3:30; Brockton at Silver Lake, 3:30; Durfee at North Attleborough, 3:30; Franklin at Hopkinton, 3:30; Hingham at Dartmouth, 3:30; Mansfield at Needham, 3:30; New Bedford at Walpole, 3:30; Somerset Berkley at Bridgewater-Raynham, 3:30; Whitman-Hanson at Attleboro, 3:30; Quincy at Nauset, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Hingham/Dartmouth at Plymouth North, 3:30; Mansfield/Needham at Natick, 3:30; Whitman-Hanson/Attleboro at Bishop Feehan, 3:30; Braintree/Milton at King Philip, 3:30; Marshfield/Stoughton at Taunton, 6:30.

Division 2 South

Seeds: 1. Middleborough (16-0); 2. Norton (15-1); 3. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-1); 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) (12-2); 5. Diman (6-1); 6. Plymouth South (11-2); 7. Greater New Bedford (7-2); 8. Apponequet (6-2); 9. Holliston (11-5); 10. Pembroke (9-5); 11. Cardinal Spellman (10-6); 12. Foxborough (8-5); 13. East Bridgewater (6-4); 14. Dedham (9-6); 15. Norwood (9-7); 16. Seekonk (5-4); 17. Fairhaven (5-4); 18. Norwell (7-6); 19. Dennis-Yarmouth (7-6); 20. Bristol-Plymouth (3-3); 21. Medfield (8-8); 22. Canton (4-10); 23. Bishop Stang (2-12).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Bishop Stang at Pembroke, 3:30; Bristol-Plymouth at East Bridgewater, 3:30; Canton at Cardinal Spellman, 3:30; Dennis-Yarmouth at Dedham, 3:30; Fairhaven at Seekonk, 3:30; Medfield at Foxborough, 3:30; Norwell at Norwood, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Medfield/Foxborough at Diman, 3:30; Norwell/Norwood at Norton, 3:30; Canton/Spellman at Plymouth South, 3:30; Stang/Pembroke at Greater New Bedford, 3:30; Fairhaven/Seekonk at Middleborough, 3:30; B-P/East Bridgewater at Notre Dame (Hingham), 3:30; D-Y/Dedham at Dighton-Rehoboth, 3:30; Holliston at Apponequet, 4.

Division 3 South

Seeds: 1. Norfolk Aggie (9-1); 2. West Bridgewater (8-1); 3. Millis (14-2); 4. Abington (11-2); 5. Monomoy (10-2); 6. Bishop Connolly (5-2); 7. Tri-County (9-4); 8. Case (6-3); 9. Nantucket (7-4); 10. Holbrook (5-4); 11. South Shore Voc-Tech (6-5); 12. Archbishop Williams (6-7); 13. Old Colony (3-7); 14. Carver (3-7); 15. Bellingham (4-12); 16. Bourne (2-7); 17. Westport (2-7); 18. Wareham (1-7); 19. Mashpee (0-12); 20. Avon (0-7).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Avon at Old Colony, 3:30; Mashpee at Carver, 3:30; Wareham at Bellingham, 3:30; Westport at Bourne, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Wareham/Bellingham at West Bridgewater, 3:30; Westport/Bourne at Norfolk Aggie, 3:30; Avon/Old Colony at Abington, 3:30; Mashpee/Carver at Millis, 3:30; Archbishop Williams at Monomoy, 3:30; Holbrook at Tri-County, 3:30; South Shore Voc-Tech at Bishop Connolly, 3:30; Nantucket at Case, 4.

Division 1 Central

Seeds: 1. St. Paul (12-1); 2. Grafton (10-1); 3. Wachusett (12-3); 4. Shepherd Hill (9-6); 5. Nashoba (8-7); 6. North Middlesex (7-7); 7. Leominster (4-9); 8. Shrewsbury (2-12).

Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals

Leominster at Grafton, 4; Nashoba at Shepherd Hill, 4; North Middlesex at Wachusett, 4; Shrewsbury at St. Paul, 4.

Division 2 Central

Seeds: 1. Blackstone Valley (11-1); 2. Tyngsborough (12-3); 3. Blackstone-Millville (10-3); 4. Hudson (7-9); 5. Douglas (5-7); 6. Quabbin (2-11).

Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals

Quabbin at Blackstone-Millville, 3:30; Douglas at Hudson, 6.

Mon., June 21 — Semifinals

Quabbin/BMR at Tyngsborough, 3:30; Douglas/Hudson at Blackstone Valley, 3:30.

Division 3 Central

Seeds: 1. West Boylston (13-1); 2. Hopedale (13-1); 3. Advanced Math and Science (9-4); 4. Bay Path (8-4); 5. Uxbridge (8-4); 6. Tahanto (5-7); 7. Quaboag (3-11).

Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals

Quaboag at Hopedale, 3:30; Tahanto at Advanced Math and Science, 3:30; Uxbridge at Bay Path, 3:30.

Mon., June 21 — Semifinals

Uxbridge/Bay Path at West Boylston, 3:30.

Division 1 West

Seeds: 1. Chicopee (12-0); 2. Ludlow (9-3); 3. Westfield (9-3); 4. Pittsfield (8-4); 5. East Longmeadow (9-4); 6. Springfield Central (6-5); 7. Agawam (6-6); 8. Longmeadow (4-8); 9. Holyoke (3-8); 10. West Springfield (2-10); 11. Chicopee Comprehensive (2-10).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Chicopee Comprehensive at Springfield Central, TBA; Holyoke at Longmeadow, TBA; West Springfield at Agawam, TBA.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

West Springfield/Agawam at Ludlow, TBA; Chicopee Comp/Springfield Central at Westfield, TBA; Holyoke/Longmeadow at Chicopee, TBA; East Longmeadow at Pittsfield, TBA.

Division 2 West

Seeds: 1. Hampshire (12-0); 2. Sabis Charter (12-0); 3. Wahconah (12-1); 4. Southwick-Tolland (12-1); 5. Easthampton (11-1); 6. Greenfield (9-2); 7. Athol (9-3); 8. Monson (7-5); 9. Hoosac Valley (7-6); 10. Taconic (7-6); 11. Monument Mtn. (5-5); 12. Frontier (6-6); 13. Palmer (4-8); 14. Belchertown (4-8).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Hoosac Valley at Monson, TBA; Monument Mtn. at Greenfield, TBA; Taconic at Athol, TBA; Palmer at Southwick-Tolland, 3:30; Frontier at Easthampton, 4:30.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Taconin/Athol at Sabis Charter, TBA; Hoosac/Monson at Hampshire, TBA.

Division 3 West

Seeds: 1. Turners Falls (13-0); 2. Franklin County Tech (14-2); 3. St. Mary (Westfield) (9-2); 4. Hopkins (9-2); 5. Gateway (7-3); 6. Mt. Greylock (9-4); 7. Smith Voc. (7-4); 8. Ware (7-7); 9. Westfield Tech (5-7); 10. Mt. Everett (5-8); 11. Smith Academy (3-7); 12. Mohawk Trail (4-10); 13. Pioneer Valley Regional (3-10); 14. Lee (2-11); 15. Granby (0-13).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Granby at Franklin County Tech, TBA; Lee at St. Mary (Westfield), TBA; Mohawk Trail at Gateway, TBA; Mt. Everett at Smith Voc., TBA; Pioneer Valley Regional at Hopkins, TBA; Smith Academy at Mt. Greylock, TBA; Westfield Tech at Ware, TBA.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Westfield Tech/Ware at Turners Falls, 7.