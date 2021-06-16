fb-pixel Skip to main content
MIAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

2021 MIAA softball tournament pairings, schedule

By Steven Sousa Globe Correspondent,Updated June 16, 2021, 45 minutes ago
Giana LaCedra and Lowell are the No. 5 seed in the MIAA Division 1 North softball bracket.
Giana LaCedra and Lowell are the No. 5 seed in the MIAA Division 1 North softball bracket.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

All eyes will be on the Division 1 South bracket, where five ranked teams are sure to be on a collision course for each other with defending sectional champion Bridgewater-Raynham lurking as an 11th seed. A season finale loss to defending D1 North champion Methuen dropped Lowell to the fifth seed in that bracket, which took away a bye for the third-ranked Red Raiders.

Burlington and Wilmington were neck and neck in the Middlesex Freedom Division and might just face off again in the D2 North quarterfinals. Fourth-ranked Norton looks to defend its D2 South title as the second seed with second-ranked Middleborough edged out the Lancers for the top seed.

Advertisement

In D3 South, 18th-ranked Millis and 20th-ranked Abington figure to be the favorites while fifth-ranked St. Mary’s and eighth-ranked Amesbury lead D3 North with defending state champion Austin Prep coming in as a ninth seed.

Division 1 North

Seeds: 1. Woburn (14-0); 2. Peabody (14-0); 3. Westford (14-1); 4. Revere (8-1); 5. Lowell (13-2); 6. Newton North (13-2); 7. Medford (7-3); 8. Boston Latin (10-5); 9. Arlington (8-4); 10. Methuen (10-5); 11. Lincoln-Sudbury (11-6); 12. Lynn Classical (7-4); 13. Everett (5-3); 14. Andover (8-6); 15. Haverhill (7-6); 16. Acton-Boxborough (8-7); 17. Billerica (8-7); 18. Reading (6-6); 19. Lexington (6-6); 20. Concord-Carlisle (7-9); 21. North Andover (6-8); 22. Central Catholic (6-9); 23. Chelmsford (6-9); 24. Newton South (5-9); 25. Winchester (4-8); 26. Beverly (4-10); 27. Malden (2-6); 28. Masconomet (4-14).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Beverly at Medford, TBA; Billerica at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; North Andover at Lynn Classical, 5; Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30; Concord-Carlisle at Everett, TBA; Reading at Haverhill, TBA; Malden at Newton North, TBA; Masconomet at Lowell, TBA; Newton South at Arlington, 4:15; Lexington at Andover, TBA; Chelmsford at Methuen, TBA; Winchester at Boston Latin, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Advertisement

Billerica/Acton-Boxborough at Woburn, TBA; Concord-Carlisle/Everett at Revere, TBA; Reading/Haverhill at Peabody, TBA; Lexington/Andover at Westford, TBA.

Division 2 North

Seeds: 1. Bedford (14-0); 2. Whittier (12-0); 3. North Reading (12-1); 4. Burlington (11-2); 5. Wilmington (9-2); 6. Gloucester (11-3); 7. Tewksbury (10-4); 8. Danvers (10-4); 9. Saugus (9-4); 10. Essex Tech (8-4); 11. Newburyport (8-5); 12. Arlington Catholic (7-5); 13. Melrose (6-5); 14. Marblehead (7-6); 15. Triton (6-7); 16. Dracut (5-10); 17. Salem (5-11); 18. Weston (4-9); 19. Bishop Fenwick (1-12).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Salem at Dracut, TBA; Weston at Triton, 4; Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Bishop Fenwick/Marblehead at North Reading, TBA; Weston/Triton at Whittier, TBA; Salem/Dracut at Bedford, TBA; Melrose at Burlington, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Wilmington, 6; Essex Tech at Tewksbury, TBA; Newburyport at Gloucester, 4; Saugus at Danvers, TBA.

Division 3 North

Seeds: 1. Amesbury (12-0); 2. St. Mary’s (18-2); 3. Latin Academy (17-3); 4. Boston English (11-2); 5. Northeast (9-4); 6. Greater Lowell (7-4); 7. Lynnfield (8-5); 8. Rockport (8-5); 9. Austin Prep (9-6); 10. Winthrop (8-6); 11. Malden Catholic (5-5); 12. Ipswich (4-9); 13. Lowell Catholic (3-9); 14. Salem Academy (1-6).

Mon., June 21 — First round

Austin Prep at Rockport, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Boston English, 3; Ipswich at Northeast, 4; Winthrop at Lynnfield, TBA; Salem Academy at Latin Academy, 3:30; Malden Catholic at Greater Lowell, TBA.

Wed., June 23 — Quarterfinals

Austin Prep/Rockport at Amesbury, TBA; Winthrop/Lynnfield at St. Mary’s.

Division 1 South

Seeds: 1. Taunton (14-0); 2. Natick (14-1); 3. Bishop Feehan (10-1); 4. King Philip (12-2); 5. Plymouth North (10-2); 6. North Attleborough (11-3); 7. Silver Lake (9-3); 8. Nauset (9-3); 9. Walpole (11-4); 10. Hopkinton (11-4); 11. Bridgewater-Raynham (9-4); 12. Dartmouth (7-4); 13. Milton (9-6); 14. Attleboro (8-6); 15. Needham (9-7); 16. Stoughton (7-6); 17. Marshfield (7-6); 18. Mansfield (7-7); 19. Whitman-Hanson (7-7); 20. Braintree (7-8); 21. Hingham (6-7); 22. Somerset Berkley (4-5); 23. Franklin (6-8); 24. New Bedford (5-7); 25. Quincy (5-7); 26. Brockton (3-8); 27. Durfee (2-11).

Advertisement

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Marshfield at Stoughton, 3; Braintree at Milton, 3:30; Brockton at Silver Lake, 3:30; Durfee at North Attleborough, 3:30; Franklin at Hopkinton, 3:30; Hingham at Dartmouth, 3:30; Mansfield at Needham, 3:30; New Bedford at Walpole, 3:30; Somerset Berkley at Bridgewater-Raynham, 3:30; Whitman-Hanson at Attleboro, 3:30; Quincy at Nauset, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Hingham/Dartmouth at Plymouth North, 3:30; Mansfield/Needham at Natick, 3:30; Whitman-Hanson/Attleboro at Bishop Feehan, 3:30; Braintree/Milton at King Philip, 3:30; Marshfield/Stoughton at Taunton, 6:30.

Division 2 South

Seeds: 1. Middleborough (16-0); 2. Norton (15-1); 3. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-1); 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) (12-2); 5. Diman (6-1); 6. Plymouth South (11-2); 7. Greater New Bedford (7-2); 8. Apponequet (6-2); 9. Holliston (11-5); 10. Pembroke (9-5); 11. Cardinal Spellman (10-6); 12. Foxborough (8-5); 13. East Bridgewater (6-4); 14. Dedham (9-6); 15. Norwood (9-7); 16. Seekonk (5-4); 17. Fairhaven (5-4); 18. Norwell (7-6); 19. Dennis-Yarmouth (7-6); 20. Bristol-Plymouth (3-3); 21. Medfield (8-8); 22. Canton (4-10); 23. Bishop Stang (2-12).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Bishop Stang at Pembroke, 3:30; Bristol-Plymouth at East Bridgewater, 3:30; Canton at Cardinal Spellman, 3:30; Dennis-Yarmouth at Dedham, 3:30; Fairhaven at Seekonk, 3:30; Medfield at Foxborough, 3:30; Norwell at Norwood, 4.

Advertisement

Mon., June 21 — First round

Medfield/Foxborough at Diman, 3:30; Norwell/Norwood at Norton, 3:30; Canton/Spellman at Plymouth South, 3:30; Stang/Pembroke at Greater New Bedford, 3:30; Fairhaven/Seekonk at Middleborough, 3:30; B-P/East Bridgewater at Notre Dame (Hingham), 3:30; D-Y/Dedham at Dighton-Rehoboth, 3:30; Holliston at Apponequet, 4.

Division 3 South

Seeds: 1. Norfolk Aggie (9-1); 2. West Bridgewater (8-1); 3. Millis (14-2); 4. Abington (11-2); 5. Monomoy (10-2); 6. Bishop Connolly (5-2); 7. Tri-County (9-4); 8. Case (6-3); 9. Nantucket (7-4); 10. Holbrook (5-4); 11. South Shore Voc-Tech (6-5); 12. Archbishop Williams (6-7); 13. Old Colony (3-7); 14. Carver (3-7); 15. Bellingham (4-12); 16. Bourne (2-7); 17. Westport (2-7); 18. Wareham (1-7); 19. Mashpee (0-12); 20. Avon (0-7).

Fri., June 18 — Preliminary

Avon at Old Colony, 3:30; Mashpee at Carver, 3:30; Wareham at Bellingham, 3:30; Westport at Bourne, 4.

Mon., June 21 — First round

Wareham/Bellingham at West Bridgewater, 3:30; Westport/Bourne at Norfolk Aggie, 3:30; Avon/Old Colony at Abington, 3:30; Mashpee/Carver at Millis, 3:30; Archbishop Williams at Monomoy, 3:30; Holbrook at Tri-County, 3:30; South Shore Voc-Tech at Bishop Connolly, 3:30; Nantucket at Case, 4.

Division 1 Central

Seeds: 1. St. Paul (12-1); 2. Grafton (10-1); 3. Wachusett (12-3); 4. Shepherd Hill (9-6); 5. Nashoba (8-7); 6. North Middlesex (7-7); 7. Leominster (4-9); 8. Shrewsbury (2-12).

Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals

Leominster at Grafton, 4; Nashoba at Shepherd Hill, 4; North Middlesex at Wachusett, 4; Shrewsbury at St. Paul, 4.

Advertisement

Division 2 Central

Seeds: 1. Blackstone Valley (11-1); 2. Tyngsborough (12-3); 3. Blackstone-Millville (10-3); 4. Hudson (7-9); 5. Douglas (5-7); 6. Quabbin (2-11).

Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals

Quabbin at Blackstone-Millville, 3:30; Douglas at Hudson, 6.

Mon., June 21 — Semifinals

Quabbin/BMR at Tyngsborough, 3:30; Douglas/Hudson at Blackstone Valley, 3:30.

Division 3 Central

Seeds: 1. West Boylston (13-1); 2. Hopedale (13-1); 3. Advanced Math and Science (9-4); 4. Bay Path (8-4); 5. Uxbridge (8-4); 6. Tahanto (5-7); 7. Quaboag (3-11).

Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals

Quaboag at Hopedale, 3:30; Tahanto at Advanced Math and Science, 3:30; Uxbridge at Bay Path, 3:30.

Mon., June 21 — Semifinals

Uxbridge/Bay Path at West Boylston, 3:30.

Division 1 West

Seeds: 1. Chicopee (12-0); 2. Ludlow (9-3); 3. Westfield (9-3); 4. Pittsfield (8-4); 5. East Longmeadow (9-4); 6. Springfield Central (6-5); 7. Agawam (6-6); 8. Longmeadow (4-8); 9. Holyoke (3-8); 10. West Springfield (2-10); 11. Chicopee Comprehensive (2-10).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Chicopee Comprehensive at Springfield Central, TBA; Holyoke at Longmeadow, TBA; West Springfield at Agawam, TBA.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

West Springfield/Agawam at Ludlow, TBA; Chicopee Comp/Springfield Central at Westfield, TBA; Holyoke/Longmeadow at Chicopee, TBA; East Longmeadow at Pittsfield, TBA.

Division 2 West

Seeds: 1. Hampshire (12-0); 2. Sabis Charter (12-0); 3. Wahconah (12-1); 4. Southwick-Tolland (12-1); 5. Easthampton (11-1); 6. Greenfield (9-2); 7. Athol (9-3); 8. Monson (7-5); 9. Hoosac Valley (7-6); 10. Taconic (7-6); 11. Monument Mtn. (5-5); 12. Frontier (6-6); 13. Palmer (4-8); 14. Belchertown (4-8).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Hoosac Valley at Monson, TBA; Monument Mtn. at Greenfield, TBA; Taconic at Athol, TBA; Palmer at Southwick-Tolland, 3:30; Frontier at Easthampton, 4:30.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Taconin/Athol at Sabis Charter, TBA; Hoosac/Monson at Hampshire, TBA.

Division 3 West

Seeds: 1. Turners Falls (13-0); 2. Franklin County Tech (14-2); 3. St. Mary (Westfield) (9-2); 4. Hopkins (9-2); 5. Gateway (7-3); 6. Mt. Greylock (9-4); 7. Smith Voc. (7-4); 8. Ware (7-7); 9. Westfield Tech (5-7); 10. Mt. Everett (5-8); 11. Smith Academy (3-7); 12. Mohawk Trail (4-10); 13. Pioneer Valley Regional (3-10); 14. Lee (2-11); 15. Granby (0-13).

Fri., June 18 — First round

Granby at Franklin County Tech, TBA; Lee at St. Mary (Westfield), TBA; Mohawk Trail at Gateway, TBA; Mt. Everett at Smith Voc., TBA; Pioneer Valley Regional at Hopkins, TBA; Smith Academy at Mt. Greylock, TBA; Westfield Tech at Ware, TBA.

Mon., June 21 — Quarterfinals

Westfield Tech/Ware at Turners Falls, 7.

Boston Globe video