2021 MIAA wrestling tournament pairings, schedule

After a 15-month wait that included being put in a holding pattern by the MIAA, the wrestling postseason begins Friday in a different format.
For the first time in more than a decade, sectional and state champions will be decided by a dual meet format instead of the traditional individual tournament format. Although approximately 53 percent of wrestling programs surveyed by the MIAA were interested in participating in the postseason, many elected in recent weeks not to compete. Only 50 teams statewide entered the tournament.
Four top-seeded EMass teams enter the postseason undefeated — St. John’s Prep (14-0, Division 1 North), New Bedford (8-0-1, Division 1 South), Central Catholic (10-0, Division 2 North), and Triton (8-0, Division 3 North). Minnechaug, the top seed in Division 1 West is 6-0. The Division 2 South tournament features three Hockomock League foes — No. 2 North Attleborough, No. 5 Sharon, and No. 7 Oliver Ames
Division 1 North
Seeds: 1. St. John’s Prep (14-0); 2. Methuen (9-1).
TBA — Final
Methuen at St. John’s Prep, TBA.
Division 2 North
Seeds: 1. Central Catholic (10-0); 2. Essex Tech / Masco (8-5); 3. Whittier (6-5); 4. North Andover (5-6); 5. Danvers (3-4-1).
TBA — Quarterfinals
Danvers at North Andover, TBA.
TBA — Semifinals
Danvers/North Andover at Central Catholic, TBA; Whittier at Essex Tech / Masco, TBA.
Division 3 North
Seeds: 1. Triton (8-0); 2. Marblehead/Swampscott (7-2); 3. Tyngsborough (9-4); 4. Gloucester (1-7).
TBA — Semifinals
Gloucester at Triton, TBA; Tyngsborough at Marblehead/Swampscott, TBA.
Division 1 South
Seeds: 1. New Bedford (8-0-1); 2. Taunton (5-5); 3. Quincy/North Quincy (7-7); 4. Braintree (1-2); 5. Marshfield (3-9); 6. Mansfield (2-8).
TBA — Quarterfinals
Mansfield at Quincy/North Quincy, TBA; Marshfield at Braintree, TBA.
TBA — Semifinals
Marshfield/Braintree at New Bedford, TBA; Mansfield/Q/NQ at Taunton, TBA.
Division 2 South
Seeds: 1. Plymouth South (15-1); 2. North Attleborough (9-1); 3. Hingham (12-3); 4. Duxbury (10-3); 5. Sharon (6-4); 6. Whitman-Hanson (6-6); 7. Oliver Ames (4-7).
TBA — Quarterfinals
Oliver Ames at North Attleborough, TBA; Sharon at Duxbury, TBA; Whitman-Hanson at Hingham, TBA.
TBA — Semifinals
Sharon/Duxbury at Plymouth South, TBA.
Division 3 South
Seeds: 1. Foxborough (8-2); 2. Norton (5-1-1); 3. Cohasset (7-3); 4. Middleborough (3-5).
TBA — Semifinals
Cohasset at Norton, TBA; Middleborough at Foxborough, TBA.
Division 1 Central
Seeds: 1. Needham (2-1-1); 2. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (6-5); 3. Lexington (3-7).
TBA — Semifinals
Lexington at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), TBA.
TBA — Final
Lexington/SJS at Needham, TBA.
Division 2 Central
Seeds: 1. Natick (10-0); 2. Milford (9-1); 3. Hopkinton (4-2); 4. Shepherd Hill (2-4); 5. Monty Tech/Fitchburg (1-4-2); 6. Algonquin (1-4); 7. Canton (0-10).
Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals
Canton at Milford, 3.
TBA — Quarterfinals
Algonquin at Hopkinton, TBA; Monty Tech/Fitchburg at Shepherd Hill, TBA.
TBA — Semifinals
MTF/Shepherd Hill at Natick, TBA.
Division 3 Central
Seeds: 1. Tri-County (9-3); 2. Ashland (6-5); 3. Latin Academy (1-3); 4. Holliston (1-6).
Fri., June 18 — Semifinals
Holliston at Tri-County, 4.
TBA — Semifinals
Latin Academy at Ashland, TBA.
Division 2 Metro
Seeds: 1. Burlington (7-3); 2. Boston Latin (4-2); 3. Norwood (2-4).
Mon., June 21 — Semifinals
Norwood vs. Boston Latin at Burlington High School, Burlington, 5.
Mon., June 21 — Championship
TBA vs. Burlington at Burlington High School, Burlington, 7.
Division 1 West
Seeds: 1. Minnechaug (6-0); 2. Holyoke (3-2); 3. Agawam (3-2).
TBA — Semifinals
Agawam at Holyoke, TBA.
TBA — Final
Agawam/Holyoke at Minnechaug, TBA
Division 3 West
Seeds: 1. Hampshire (4-4); 2. Taconic (1-4).
Fri., June 18 — Championship
Taconic at Hampshire, 5.
