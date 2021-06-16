2021 MIAA wrestling tournament pairings, schedule

After a 15-month wait that included being put in a holding pattern by the MIAA, the wrestling postseason begins Friday in a different format.

For the first time in more than a decade, sectional and state champions will be decided by a dual meet format instead of the traditional individual tournament format. Although approximately 53 percent of wrestling programs surveyed by the MIAA were interested in participating in the postseason, many elected in recent weeks not to compete. Only 50 teams statewide entered the tournament.

Four top-seeded EMass teams enter the postseason undefeated — St. John’s Prep (14-0, Division 1 North), New Bedford (8-0-1, Division 1 South), Central Catholic (10-0, Division 2 North), and Triton (8-0, Division 3 North). Minnechaug, the top seed in Division 1 West is 6-0. The Division 2 South tournament features three Hockomock League foes — No. 2 North Attleborough, No. 5 Sharon, and No. 7 Oliver Ames