MIAA WRESTLING TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

2021 MIAA wrestling tournament pairings, schedule

By Staff ReportUpdated June 16, 2021, 1 hour ago
Coach Manny Costa and unbeaten St. John's Prep are the top seed in the Division 1 North team wrestling bracket.
After a 15-month wait that included being put in a holding pattern by the MIAA, the wrestling postseason begins Friday in a different format.

For the first time in more than a decade, sectional and state champions will be decided by a dual meet format instead of the traditional individual tournament format. Although approximately 53 percent of wrestling programs surveyed by the MIAA were interested in participating in the postseason, many elected in recent weeks not to compete. Only 50 teams statewide entered the tournament.

Four top-seeded EMass teams enter the postseason undefeated — St. John’s Prep (14-0, Division 1 North), New Bedford (8-0-1, Division 1 South), Central Catholic (10-0, Division 2 North), and Triton (8-0, Division 3 North). Minnechaug, the top seed in Division 1 West is 6-0. The Division 2 South tournament features three Hockomock League foes — No. 2 North Attleborough, No. 5 Sharon, and No. 7 Oliver Ames

Division 1 North

Seeds: 1. St. John’s Prep (14-0); 2. Methuen (9-1).

TBA — Final

Methuen at St. John’s Prep, TBA.

Division 2 North

Seeds: 1. Central Catholic (10-0); 2. Essex Tech / Masco (8-5); 3. Whittier (6-5); 4. North Andover (5-6); 5. Danvers (3-4-1).

TBA — Quarterfinals

Danvers at North Andover, TBA.

TBA — Semifinals

Danvers/North Andover at Central Catholic, TBA; Whittier at Essex Tech / Masco, TBA.

Division 3 North

Seeds: 1. Triton (8-0); 2. Marblehead/Swampscott (7-2); 3. Tyngsborough (9-4); 4. Gloucester (1-7).

TBA — Semifinals

Gloucester at Triton, TBA; Tyngsborough at Marblehead/Swampscott, TBA.

Division 1 South

Seeds: 1. New Bedford (8-0-1); 2. Taunton (5-5); 3. Quincy/North Quincy (7-7); 4. Braintree (1-2); 5. Marshfield (3-9); 6. Mansfield (2-8).

TBA — Quarterfinals

Mansfield at Quincy/North Quincy, TBA; Marshfield at Braintree, TBA.

TBA — Semifinals

Marshfield/Braintree at New Bedford, TBA; Mansfield/Q/NQ at Taunton, TBA.

Division 2 South

Seeds: 1. Plymouth South (15-1); 2. North Attleborough (9-1); 3. Hingham (12-3); 4. Duxbury (10-3); 5. Sharon (6-4); 6. Whitman-Hanson (6-6); 7. Oliver Ames (4-7).

TBA — Quarterfinals

Oliver Ames at North Attleborough, TBA; Sharon at Duxbury, TBA; Whitman-Hanson at Hingham, TBA.

TBA — Semifinals

Sharon/Duxbury at Plymouth South, TBA.

Division 3 South

Seeds: 1. Foxborough (8-2); 2. Norton (5-1-1); 3. Cohasset (7-3); 4. Middleborough (3-5).

TBA — Semifinals

Cohasset at Norton, TBA; Middleborough at Foxborough, TBA.

Division 1 Central

Seeds: 1. Needham (2-1-1); 2. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (6-5); 3. Lexington (3-7).

TBA — Semifinals

Lexington at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), TBA.

TBA — Final

Lexington/SJS at Needham, TBA.

Division 2 Central

Seeds: 1. Natick (10-0); 2. Milford (9-1); 3. Hopkinton (4-2); 4. Shepherd Hill (2-4); 5. Monty Tech/Fitchburg (1-4-2); 6. Algonquin (1-4); 7. Canton (0-10).

Fri., June 18 — Quarterfinals

Canton at Milford, 3.

TBA — Quarterfinals

Algonquin at Hopkinton, TBA; Monty Tech/Fitchburg at Shepherd Hill, TBA.

TBA — Semifinals

MTF/Shepherd Hill at Natick, TBA.

Division 3 Central

Seeds: 1. Tri-County (9-3); 2. Ashland (6-5); 3. Latin Academy (1-3); 4. Holliston (1-6).

Fri., June 18 — Semifinals

Holliston at Tri-County, 4.

TBA — Semifinals

Latin Academy at Ashland, TBA.

Division 2 Metro

Seeds: 1. Burlington (7-3); 2. Boston Latin (4-2); 3. Norwood (2-4).

Mon., June 21 — Semifinals

Norwood vs. Boston Latin at Burlington High School, Burlington, 5.

Mon., June 21 — Championship

TBA vs. Burlington at Burlington High School, Burlington, 7.

Division 1 West

Seeds: 1. Minnechaug (6-0); 2. Holyoke (3-2); 3. Agawam (3-2).

TBA — Semifinals

Agawam at Holyoke, TBA.

TBA — Final

Agawam/Holyoke at Minnechaug, TBA

Division 3 West

Seeds: 1. Hampshire (4-4); 2. Taconic (1-4).

Fri., June 18 — Championship

Taconic at Hampshire, 5.

