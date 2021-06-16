Christian Arroyo delivers decisive blow with seventh-inning slam in Red Sox comeback win

The Red Sox jumped on the board for the second night in a row during the first frame Wednesday evening. A one-out single by Alex Verdugo and a J.D. Martinez double set the scene for Hunter Renfroe, who punched a single through the right side, scoring the Sox’ first two runs off Braves starter Ian Anderson.

Arroyo took Braves reliever A.J. Minter deep to left on on 1-2 offering to help the Red Sox score a sweep of the two-game series by identical 10-8 scores. It made a winner of righthanded reliever Yacksel Ríos, acquired Monday from the Seattle Mariners.

Christian Arroyo hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the top of the seventh to rally the Red Sox from a 7-6 deficit to a 10-7 lead in Wednesday night’s 10-8 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

But much like the Sox’ 10-8 win against the Braves on Tuesday, this contest would feature fireworks on offense by both teams and some sloppy play by the Sox’ defense.

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards made it through two innings unscathed. But a Renfroe error on what should have been a Freddie Freeman flyout to right field ignited the Braves in the third. The dropped ball allowed Freeman to reach second. The Braves later negotiated scored their first run on a sharp sacrifice fly to center by Abraham Almonte.

Richards came into this start having escaped what should have been an onslaught against the Blue Jays last Friday. Twelve of Richards’s 23 pitches put in play registered at 100 miles per hour or more during that contest. On Wednesday, 10 of the Braves’ 19 balls in play against Richards were 100 m.p.h. or higher. The Sox scored twice in the fourth on a Bobby Dalbec RBI single and a Richards RBI double. Nevertheless, two runs by Atlanta in the bottom of the inning made it a one-run game.

The Sox added some insurance in the fifth with a Xander Bogaerts RBI double and a Devers RBI single. But Almonte led off the bottom of the inning with a double down the left-field line. A throwing error by Bogaerts that lifted Dalbec off the bag made it two on with no outs. Dansby’s Swanson’s three-run homer off Richards tied the game, ending the starter’s night.

Of the six runs scored off Richards, four were earned. Richards now has a 4.36 ERA. In RIchards’s last three starts (14⅓ innings pitched), the righthander has allowed 26 hits and allowed 11 earned runs.

Reliever Hirokazu Sawamura allowed a Freeman solo homer in the sixth, giving the Braves their first lead of the game, 7-6.









