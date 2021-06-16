EMass girls’ lacrosse: Winchester’s Kiara Tangney headlines Players of the Week

Kathryn Blake, Medfield —The senior Babson commit recorded three goals and three assists in each of the last two games, leading the Warriors to double-digit Tri-Valley League wins over both Norwood and Ashland.
Allie Connerty, Norwell — A dominant, eight-goal, three-assist performance in a South Shore League semifinal win over Mashpee swung the playoff momentum in Norwell’s favor. The New Hampshire-bound senior then added two goals, three assists, and five draw controls, fueling the Clippers to a South Shore Cup title with 9-4 win over Cohasset.
Kiara Tangney, Reading — Wesleyan-bound Tangney potted six goals and two assists, plus four caused turnovers and four ground balls in a 15-13 win over Winchester. Just two days later, she led her team to a Middlesex League championship with three goals, three assists, and nine draw controls against Lexington.
Molly Vana, Austin Prep —– With four goals and one assist in each of the No. 16 Cougars’ last two games — wins over Bishop Fenwick and Bishop Feehan — Vana led her team to a Central Catholic League Cup title.
Abby Vincent, Apponequet — With six goals in a 15-11 win over Bourne and five goals in a 12-1 win over Greater New Bedford, the junior powered the Lakers (9-3) to a strong regular-season finish.