Game 69: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

The Red Sox will be going for a sweep of their two-game series with the Braves, having won the opener, 10-8, Tuesday.
On Thursday they will get their first day off after 17 straight games, before continuing their road trip with a three-game series on Friday at Kansas City.
Garrett Richards will get the start for the Red Sox at Atlanta.
Lineups
RED SOX (41-27): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-4, 4.09 ERA)
BRAVES (30-34): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.26 ERA)
Time: 7:20 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Anderson: Bogaerts 0-3, Chavis 0-3, Devers 1-2, Verdugo 2-3, Vázquez 1-3.
Braves vs. Richards: Acuña Jr. 0-3, Adrianza 1-3, Albies 0-2, Almonte 2-7, Contreras 0-1, Freeman 1-5, Heredia 1-6, Riley 0-3, Sandoval 5-9, Swanson 1-3.
Stat of the day: Richards has gone at least five innings in each of his last nine starts, his longest streak since his career-high 27 consecutive outings over the 2015-16 seasons.
Notes: The Red Sox are 9-2 against the National League this season … The Braves have lost five of their last six and are 2-9 against American League teams … Richards faced the Braves on May 25 and took the loss, giving up three runs in 5⅔ innings. He is 0-1 with a 2.31 ERA in two career starts against the Braves … In his only appearance against the Red Sox, Anderson allowed two runs in six innings while striking out eight to get the win last season.
